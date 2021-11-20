Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Colorado State at Paradise Jam

2020-21 defensive efficiency (KenPom): 72nd (CU: 32nd)

Season outlook: Colorado State just missed an NCAA at-large berth last year. But it brings everybody back to try to clear that hurdle this season. It's why the Rams are a popular pick to win the Mountain West and emerge as one of the nation's top mid-major teams. They've looked good so far, with the exception of the first half against Bradley on Friday.

Last meeting vs. CU: The Jays won 74-51 on Dec. 6, 2000 (Creighton leads the all-time series 3-1)

Three CSU players to watch

Junior forward David Roddy (#21) — A match-up nightmare. Colorado State can go small and put the 6-foot-6 big man at the center spot, which enhances his versatility even more. He skilled enough to take opposing centers out to the perimeter. He's agile on the block, too (watch out for that spin move!). Roddy had 30 of his team's 66 points Friday.

Junior guard John Tonje (#1) — The Omaha Central product had a breakout game in the season opener, dropping 31 points. He's a spark off the bench. Tonje's 7 of 14 from 3-point range so far this year. He makes strong drives and doesn't mind looking to draw contact.