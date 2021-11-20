Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Colorado State at Paradise Jam

It just so happened that the top two teams in this event got lined up on the same side of the bracket. So they'll meet in the tournament semifinals, instead of the finals. It should be a thrilling showdown regardless. Both have NCAA at-large hopes down the road and this game could be a resume-booster. A preview:
When: 4:45 p.m. Sunday
Where: UVI Sports & Fitness Center (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)
TV: None
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: ESPN3
Paradise Jam schedule: Creighton plays Northeastern or Southern Illinois on Monday at either 4:45 p.m. or 7 p.m. | Full bracket
Colorado State info
2021-22 record: 4-0
2020-21 record: 20-8, 14-4 (Mountain West)
2021 postseason: NIT
2020-21 offensive efficiency (KenPom): 83rd (CU: 25th)
2020-21 defensive efficiency (KenPom): 72nd (CU: 32nd)
Season outlook: Colorado State just missed an NCAA at-large berth last year. But it brings everybody back to try to clear that hurdle this season. It's why the Rams are a popular pick to win the Mountain West and emerge as one of the nation's top mid-major teams. They've looked good so far, with the exception of the first half against Bradley on Friday.
Last meeting vs. CU: The Jays won 74-51 on Dec. 6, 2000 (Creighton leads the all-time series 3-1)
Three CSU players to watch
Junior forward David Roddy (#21) — A match-up nightmare. Colorado State can go small and put the 6-foot-6 big man at the center spot, which enhances his versatility even more. He skilled enough to take opposing centers out to the perimeter. He's agile on the block, too (watch out for that spin move!). Roddy had 30 of his team's 66 points Friday.
You can't stop him... right now you can't contain him either @droddy22#TeamTogether pic.twitter.com/nPEVuUffEZ— Colorado State Men’s Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) November 19, 2021
Junior guard John Tonje (#1) — The Omaha Central product had a breakout game in the season opener, dropping 31 points. He's a spark off the bench. Tonje's 7 of 14 from 3-point range so far this year. He makes strong drives and doesn't mind looking to draw contact.
Junior guard Isaiah Stevens (#4) — What's tough is he shot 42.7% from 3-point range last year so you have to press out on him. Just be careful. Because the point guard is a dynamic playmaker in this offense, so quick with his change-of-direction as a dribbler that he can create for himself and others. He has 22 assists in four games.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Rebound: Bradley had some success on the glass against Colorado State Friday, especially early on in that game. The perimeter-oriented Rams don't have a ton of height so CU needs to take advantage. And not just on the defensive glass. The Jays could create some second-chance opportunities Sunday — CSU ranked seventh in defensive rebounding percentage during Mountain West action last year, according to Ken Pomeroy's data.
2. Stay active on defense: Perhaps the lone weakness for the Rams offensively last year was their turnover numbers — a 21.1% turnover rate in league play ranked ninth, according to Pomeroy. Getting takeaways isn't necessarily a strength for Creighton. But the Jays were flying around against Brown Friday (forced 17 turnovers). So if they can again deflect passes, make the right reads as defenders and maybe speed CSU up, they could create some needed disruption.
3. Playing with pace: This was an area of focus for Creighton after its first two games of the season. The adjustments were evident this past week. The Jays really capitalized in transition at Nebraska and against Brown. But even in the halfcourt, CU's movement (on and off the ball) makes it difficult to guard. Avoiding a dropoff here will be important, just because it'll likely be harder to wear CSU down since it can go nine or 10 deep.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Colorado State's win probability is 60.7%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 73-72
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Colorado State often has a small-ball style approach, perhaps vulnerable on the interior defensively but capable of making up for those deficiencies with stellar guard play and a versatile, undersized big. Sound familiar? That's how Creighton tortured teams the last two years. The Jays do have a more traditional lineup this season but they may have to adjust their personnel depending on how this one transpires. It should be fun. The Rams' veteran squad vs. an improving young CU team. I'll side with the vets here. Just barely. CSU wins, 71-69.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa