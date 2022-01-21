Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. DePaul

The Jays (11-5, 3-2) blew out St. John's for an impressive win in their return home Wednesday. Now they'll try to replicate that performance Saturday. DePaul's coming to town. The Blue Demons, led by UNO grad and first-year coach Tony Stubblefield, are looking for their first Big East road win this season. Here's a preview:
When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: CBS Sports
DePaul info
Record: 10-7, 1-6 (10th in Big East)
NET ranking: 99th (CU: 50th)
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 79th (CU: 59th)
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 125th (CU: 50th)
Trending: DePaul parted ways with Dave Leitao this past offseason after five straight last-place finishes in the league. The first order of business for Stubblefield is cultivating a new culture and shedding past disappointments. The Blue Demons had some promising moments in nonconference action. Taking down Rutgers, winning at Louisville, playing Loyola-Chicago to the wire. They're looking to regain that confidence now.
Last meeting vs. CU: The Jays won 77-53 last season in Omaha (Creighton's 17-1 against DePaul since joining the Big East and it leads the all-time series 24-16)
Three DePaul players to watch
Sophomore forward David Jones (#32) — He averaged just 5.1 points per game after joining DePaul during the middle of last season. But now he's a matchup problem for everybody. Jones is long and strong. He's got a quick first move and he's really dynamic in transition. He's scored 50 combined points in his last two games. He's one of the league's top rebounders too (7.6 per game).
#CollegeHoops Immense two-way performance from DePaul's 6'6 forward David Jones 🇩🇴 (01) w/ 33+14 on the win at Louisville— MaceoBaller (@MaceoBaller16) December 13, 2021
The sophomore was physical at the rim, poised off the dribble, ran the floor hard, hit open shots and dominated the glass #BlueGrit #BIGEASThoops #VamosDom🏀 pic.twitter.com/2sE5Wthkv2
Sophomore guard Jalen Terry (#3) — The Oregon transfer might be settling into his role now, putting up 28 points in a win over Seton Hall last week before finishing with nine points and eight assists against Xavier on Wednesday. He can cause issues when he's attacking downhill.
Senior forward Brandon Johnson (#35) — He's quick and agile at 6-foot-8, able to face up against opposing big men and take them to the rack. He's good at drawing fouls and he's relentless on the glass (7.4 rebounds per game). Johnson's previously played for Minnesota and Western Michigan.
Injury update: Senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (groin) did not play against Xavier on Wednesday. He's the Big East's second-leading scorer at 21.1 points per game.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Take care of the ball: Creighton's found a way to play through its turnovers during the last two games, shooting 50% from the floor despite giving the ball away 40 times. That doesn't seem sustainable though. The Jays need to be better here. DePaul's length (and its varying defensive looks) will make it challenging, but CU can counter the Blue Demons' activity with a disciplined attack.
2. Rebound: Creighton faced one of the Big East's best offensive-rebounding teams when it hosted St. John's. DePaul's even better. Guys like Jones and Johnson (and Nick Ongenda) are regularly flying toward the rim to create second-chance opportunities. It's going to take a committed effort to keep them off the glass. CU recorded a season-best plus-19 rebounding advantage against the Johnnies. It'll need that same focus Saturday.
3. Maintain an edge: Can the Jays handle success and produce back-to-back complete performances? Creighton's results this year following their five double-digit wins haven't been great — a nail-biter against Kennesaw State, losses to Colorado State, Iowa State and Arizona State, and a wild win at Marquette. How CU approaches its preparation for Saturday's game will be key.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton's win probability is 69.7%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 77-69
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Interestingly enough, there will be several aspects of the St. John's game plan that'll be applicable for Creighton against DePaul. The Blue Demons won't intentionally create as much chaos, but they can be just as streaky and explosive. CU better be ready. You'd think the Jays will eventually figure out how to play with more consistency. Maybe this week is the start. I'll take Creighton, 81-72.
Creighton betting trends
Season ATS record: 8-8 (last five games: 4-1)
Season ATS record at home: 3-5
Season SU record as the favorite: 7-2
Over/under: The under has hit in 11 of CU's 16 games this season
