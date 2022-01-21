Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. DePaul

Injury update: Senior guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (groin) did not play against Xavier on Wednesday. He's the Big East's second-leading scorer at 21.1 points per game.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Take care of the ball: Creighton's found a way to play through its turnovers during the last two games, shooting 50% from the floor despite giving the ball away 40 times. That doesn't seem sustainable though. The Jays need to be better here. DePaul's length (and its varying defensive looks) will make it challenging, but CU can counter the Blue Demons' activity with a disciplined attack.

2. Rebound: Creighton faced one of the Big East's best offensive-rebounding teams when it hosted St. John's. DePaul's even better. Guys like Jones and Johnson (and Nick Ongenda) are regularly flying toward the rim to create second-chance opportunities. It's going to take a committed effort to keep them off the glass. CU recorded a season-best plus-19 rebounding advantage against the Johnnies. It'll need that same focus Saturday.