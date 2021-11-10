Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Kennesaw State

Last meeting vs. CU: Dec. 4, 2020 (Creighton leads the all-time series 3-0)

Three players to watch

Junior guard Terrell Burden (#1) — A clever and shifty point guard who's determined to get inside the paint and go to work. He attempted 21 3-pointers last year (86% of his shots attempts came inside the arc). So there's no secret what he wants to do. The Owls will run high ball screens and angled handoffs to help get him moving downhill. He had 21 points against Iowa State.

Senior guard Spencer Rodgers (#22) — The top returning scorer in the Atlantic Sun. He fouled out with 12 minutes to go Tuesday, so he didn't get a full game to showcase his improvement. He made 36.0% of his 3-pointers last year and he has the ability to drive and score inside. At 6-foot-4, he'll be a tough matchup for CU.

Senior forward Alex Peterson (#10) — The 6-foot-7 forward came off the bench for the Owls on Tuesday but he'll surely be high on Creighton's scouting report. Peterson scored a team-high 14 points, opening the game with three buckets and an assist in the first four minutes. He has a mid-range jump shot that you have to respect. He shot 55.0% on 2s last year.

Three keys for Creighton