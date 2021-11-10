Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Kennesaw State

Just two days after making its season debut, Creighton will be back in action again. How much improvement can the Jays make with such a short turnaround? They'll certainly be challenged with a quick prep for Kennesaw State. Let's break down the next test for Creighton.
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports
Kennesaw State info
2021-22 record: 0-1
2020-21 record: 5-19, 2-13 (Atlantic Sun)
2020-21 offensive efficiency (KenPom): 350th | CU: 25th
2020-21 defensive efficiency (KenPom): 238th | CU: 32nd
Season outlook: The Owls are coming off a tough year, when they won just five games and, during one stretch, experienced a 14-game losing streak. But they do expect to take a step forward in coach Amir Abdur-Rahim's third year. All five starters are back. Kennesaw State returns 93.7% of its total points from a season ago. So the Owls will be better. They showed signs of that Tuesday in a competitive loss to Iowa State — the Cyclones had a six-point lead with 6:30 to play.
Last meeting vs. CU: Dec. 4, 2020 (Creighton leads the all-time series 3-0)
Three players to watch
Junior guard Terrell Burden (#1) — A clever and shifty point guard who's determined to get inside the paint and go to work. He attempted 21 3-pointers last year (86% of his shots attempts came inside the arc). So there's no secret what he wants to do. The Owls will run high ball screens and angled handoffs to help get him moving downhill. He had 21 points against Iowa State.
Senior guard Spencer Rodgers (#22) — The top returning scorer in the Atlantic Sun. He fouled out with 12 minutes to go Tuesday, so he didn't get a full game to showcase his improvement. He made 36.0% of his 3-pointers last year and he has the ability to drive and score inside. At 6-foot-4, he'll be a tough matchup for CU.
Senior forward Alex Peterson (#10) — The 6-foot-7 forward came off the bench for the Owls on Tuesday but he'll surely be high on Creighton's scouting report. Peterson scored a team-high 14 points, opening the game with three buckets and an assist in the first four minutes. He has a mid-range jump shot that you have to respect. He shot 55.0% on 2s last year.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Take care of the ball: This is critical, again. The Jays had 19 giveaways against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Those miscues helped their opponent find a rhythm and gain some confidence. CU doesn't want that to happen again. Kennesaw State will likely try a few tactics to speed Creighton up, too. Full-court press after free throws. Trapping in the corner. Ball pressure well beyond the 3-point line (denying on the wings). Gonna be interesting.
2. Defend without fouling: KSU shot 36 free-throws in its season-opening loss to Iowa State. That game was called pretty tight. A lot of ticky-tack whistles, it seemed. But still. Creighton better be careful. Guys like Burden, Rodgers and sophomore wing Brandon Stroud will look to penetrate and they don't mind trying to seek out the contact. The Jays prefer a free-flowing game with limited stoppages so their tempo/pace can wear into the Owls.
3. Attack inside: In last year's matchup, Creighton finished with a season-high 50 points in the paint. Christian Bishop made all four of his shots and Ryan Kalkbrenner went 7-of-8. So the Jays need to be committed to get their bigs involved, whether it's the pick-and-roll game, or drive-and-kick actions or even some post-ups. Also, the CU guards should have some driving lanes to exploit as well.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 91.0%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 84-64
Jon Nyatawa’s take: You have to assume that Thursday's game will mirror the up-and-down nature of Creighton's debut. That's just the deal with a young team. Maybe the Jays can start hot this time, and play with an early lead. But regardless, they're going to have to make some plays to put Kennesaw State away. I'll take CU, 81-65.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa