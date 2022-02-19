Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Marquette

The competition level rises now for the Jays (17-8, 9-5), who handled a softer part of their league schedule over the past two weeks by putting together a four-game winning streak. Marquette's up next. Is CU ready for the next challenge? Let's break down the match-up here:

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: CHI Health Center

TV: FS1

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO

Marquette info

Record: 17-9, 9-6 (5th in Big East)

NET ranking: 32nd (CU: 66th)

Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 54th (CU: 132nd)

Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 39th (CU: 26th)

Trending: Perhaps Marquette has cooled off a bit after putting together a narrative-changing seven-game winning streak in January. Well, maybe. It could just be a schedule-influenced rough patch. The Golden Eagles suffered three losses over a four-game stretch before beating Georgetown Wednesday (but all three of those defeats were on the road). They're legit, capable of heating up again at any moment.

Last meeting vs. CU: The Jays won 75-69 in double-overtime on Jan. 1 in Milwaukee (Marquette leads the all-time series 56-37)

Three MU players to watch

Sophomore forward Justin Lewis (No. 10) — If there's any one player responsible for Marquette's midseason surge, it's Lewis. CU held him to nine points on 4 of 18 shooting in the first meeting. But he's been a different dude ever since. Confident. Assertive. Clutch. He can hit jumpers, beat guys off the bounce out of his face-up game or use his strength inside.

Sophomore guard Tyler Kolek (No. 22) — His clever playmaking skills out of ball screen actions brought Marquette back in the first game against Creighton after the Golden Eagles fell behind by 17 points. He's the Big East's top assists man (6.0 per game) and he ranks fifth in steals (1.6 per game).

Senior guard Darryl Morsell (No. 32) — One of the league's top transfer additions this year. Morsell can get his own shot in one-on-one settings, driving to the hoop or pulling up for jumpers. And he'll make his presence felt on the other end of the floor, too (he was last season's Big Ten defensive player of the year).

Three keys for Creighton

1. Attack with discipline: The Golden Eagles are going to try to make CU uncomfortable. They could show a fullcourt press after made shots, and at times trap aggressively to try for steals. They'll pressure ball handlers all game long. They'll try to block shots and send a message that way. But if Creighton can avoid getting sped up and manage to maintain its poise, it'll find holes in Marquette's aggressive defense.

2. Get back on defense: The Golden Eagles rank seventh nationally in average length of possession (15.3 seconds), according to Ken Pomeroy's stats. They're on you in a hurry, after misses and makes. So Creighton has to be alert and focused, committed to stopping the ball and quickly identifying shooters in transition. When CU's at its best defensively, it's done this. The Jays rank ninth nationally in opponent effective field goal percentage (42.7%) in non-transition situations, according to Hoop-Math.com.

3. Rebound: This is where Creighton could really leave its mark on the game. Marquette's the worst rebounding team in the conference, on both the offensive and defensive ends. CU will have to be a little careful hustling for second-chance opportunities (you don't want to compromise your transition defense). But if the Jays can out-work the Golden Eagles by a definitive margin on the glass, they'll have a better shot at controlling momentum Sunday.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Creighton's win probability is 53.0%

KenPom: Creighton wins, 70-69

Bart Torvik: Creighton wins, 70-69

Jon Nyatawa’s take: Huge game. And it should be a good one. Creighton's NCAA tournament resume could use another boost. Marquette wouldn't mind getting some revenge for a close loss to CU earlier in the season. We'll see how the Jays handle the moment. They'll definitely benefit from the energy of their home crowd. I'll pick Creighton in a close one, 74-72.

Creighton betting trends

Season ATS record: 12-12-1 (last five games: 2-2-1)

Season ATS record at home: 4-7-1

Season ATS record as the favorite: 5-8-1

Season SU record as the favorite: 11-3

Over/under: The under has hit in 16 of CU's 25 games this season

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.