Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. No. 19 Iowa State

After putting together their most complete performance of the year in an 80-55 win over North Dakota State on Tuesday, the Jays are back in action for a tougher test. The undefeated Cyclones are coming to Omaha for the first time since 1995. Can CU pick up a signature win? Here's a preview:
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports
Iowa State info
2021-22 record: 7-0
2020-21 record: 2-22, 0-18 (Big 12)
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 124th (CU: 63rd)
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 46th (CU: 76th)
Season outlook: Well, you can toss out all the preseason projections for a Cyclone team that won just two games last year. Everyone was wrong about this group. Certainly the rebuild isn't complete in coach T.J. Otzelberger's first year. But he remade the roster. And all these newcomers (including several experienced, high-major transfers) have hit the ground running.
Last meeting vs. CU: The Cyclones won 91-88 on Nov. 21, 2010, in Des Moines (The Jays trail the all-time series 16-15)
Three ISU players to watch
Freshman guard Tyrese Hunter (#11) — Fearless. Relentless. He carries himself like a vet, never changing his demeanor and always operating in attack mode. He's everywhere on the court defensively. He's also lethal in transition, so getting the ball stopped will be crucial for CU.
Senior guard Izaiah Brockington (#1) — First off, he's a bucket. He'll take you off the dribble and nail pull-up jumpers. But the Penn State transfer is clearly most comfortable operating off his dominant left hand. So the defensive plan will start there. Then it'll be about trying to keep Brockington from getting hot.
Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington is averaging 16.6 ppg on 51.2% shooting.— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) December 2, 2021
Quick video: A few ways the Cyclones get him on the moving off his left hand & Xavier coach Travis Steele’s succinct breakdown of the guard’s 30-pt game vs the Musketeers pic.twitter.com/83OopcfKJo
Junior forward Tristan Enaruna (#23) — The former high-profile Creighton recruit chose Kansas out of high school. Now he's with the Cyclones. And he's carved out a solid role for himself here. Enaruna averages 6.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He's pretty aggressive attacking off the bounce and he has some agile moves to free himself once he gets inside.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Limit turnovers: Iowa State is ninth in the country in opponent turnover rate and Creighton is 219th nationally in turnover rate, according to Ken Pomeroy's data. So let's face it, the Jays are going to commit some turnovers Saturday. They just have to limit them. They'll need strong drives, smart decisions, crisp passes. Nothing can be casual. The Cyclones will stretch out and apply pressure beyond the 3-point line, occasionally jumping handoffs or denying wing passes. They're always looking to get their hands on the ball. And they draw a lot of charges (17 in just seven games).
2. Attack the paint: The challenge will be to actually get the ball to the rim because of Iowa State's ball pressure and its help-side rotations. ISU opponents have taken just 25.2% of their shots at the rim, the ninth-lowest total in the country, according to Hoop-Math.com. But this has been Creighton's strength (10th nationally at 59.6% on 2-point field goals). Whether the Jays are playing through their posts or getting downhill on drives, they have to find a way to work inside-out.
3. Win the hustle game: The Cyclones really do work hard. They're regularly diving on the floor for loose balls and chasing down long rebounds and beating teams down the floor in transition. The Jays better be ready to match that level of energy — and perhaps the juice from the home crowd can help them exceed it. Creighton can't win this without grit and heart.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton's win probability is 52.0%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 71-67
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Creighton is still building an identity, but it's repeatedly shown that it can take a punch, won't back down, and won't be intimidated. The Jays, despite their youth and inexperience, just keep charging forward. That'll serve them well Saturday against arguably the best team they've played thus far. But ultimately, I think Iowa State leans on its shot-making guards and its experience to win this one, 75-69.
