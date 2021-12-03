Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. No. 19 Iowa State

Last meeting vs. CU: The Cyclones won 91-88 on Nov. 21, 2010, in Des Moines (The Jays trail the all-time series 16-15)

Three ISU players to watch

Freshman guard Tyrese Hunter (#11) — Fearless. Relentless. He carries himself like a vet, never changing his demeanor and always operating in attack mode. He's everywhere on the court defensively. He's also lethal in transition, so getting the ball stopped will be crucial for CU.

Senior guard Izaiah Brockington (#1) — First off, he's a bucket. He'll take you off the dribble and nail pull-up jumpers. But the Penn State transfer is clearly most comfortable operating off his dominant left hand. So the defensive plan will start there. Then it'll be about trying to keep Brockington from getting hot.

Junior forward Tristan Enaruna (#23) — The former high-profile Creighton recruit chose Kansas out of high school. Now he's with the Cyclones. And he's carved out a solid role for himself here. Enaruna averages 6.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He's pretty aggressive attacking off the bounce and he has some agile moves to free himself once he gets inside.

Three keys for Creighton