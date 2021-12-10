Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. No. 24 BYU

The Jays are coming off a 64-58 loss to No. 19 Iowa State last weekend. Now they will face a ranked opponent for the second-straight game, facing off against No. 24 BYU in a neutral-site game Saturday. Here's a breakdown of the marquee match-up:
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports
BYU info
2021-22 record: 8-1
2020-21 record: 20-7, 10-3 (West Coast)
NET ranking: XX (CU: XX)
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 27th (CU: 75th)
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 27th (CU: 79th)
Season outlook: BYU's definitely on the rise under coach Mark Pope, who's 52-16 in just over two years here. He's done really well with the transfer portal, finding veterans who fit his style and system. And he just landed the highest-ranked recruit in recent program history (2021 guard Collin Chandler). Last year, the Cougars earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament, losing to eventual Final Four participant UCLA in the first round. They're savvy, skilled and tough.
Last meeting vs. CU: In the 2016 NIT, the Cougars won 88-82 in Provo, Utah (BYU leads the all-time series 7-3)
Three BYU players to watch
Senior guard Alex Barcello (#13) — He's so dangerous, with or without the ball. He can take you to the hoop and/or pull-up for mid-range jumpers (he has preferred spots on the floor where he's absolutely money). You absolutely cannot give him any room on those catch-and-shoot 3s, especially in transition (43.4% from 3-point range his career).
BYU’s Alex Barcello: 18.4 ppg on 51.0% FG, 42.2% 3FG, 89.1% FT. Elite shooter. And he’s got a smooth pullup game pic.twitter.com/97R4nyVN0l— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) December 10, 2021
Senior guard Te'Jon Lucas (#3) — He's been a perfect addition for this offense because the Cougars can set a ball screen for him and simply let him make plays (taking some pressure off Barcello). He's a great passer (5.1 assist per game). He's a clever driver, especially off his right hand.
Senior forward Gideon George (#5) — He was sidelined for the Utah Valley loss and BYU definitely missed him, particularly as a defender and a rebounder (7.0 boards per game). He's listed at 6-foot-6 but he plays bigger, allowing the Cougars to confidently utilize a small-ball lineup.
BYU injury update: Starting center Gavin Baxter suffered a torn ACL during the Utah Valley loss on Dec. 1.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Rebound: BYU does have questions at center (although understudy Fousseyni Traore, a 6-foot-6 freshman, rates as an excellent rebounder in limited time). But it's the wings — like Caleb Lohner and George — that you really have to worry about on the glass. Creighton can't give up second-chance opportunities to an already efficient offense. And CU could benefit from putting some pressure on a smaller roster to rebound defensively.
2. Stay disciplined defensively: It requires 30 seconds of focus to defend the Cougars. They'll look to attack immediately in transition. But they're also comfortable working the clock and moving the defense until they create a great look — their average possession length is 18.6 seconds, according to Ken Pomeroy's data. They share the ball well. Their shooters find open windows. They like to use ball fakes and pump fakes to take advantage of over-aggressive play. CU's going to have to be locked in.
3. Attack inside: This was difficult for Creighton against Iowa State, which packed the paint with defenders last Saturday. BYU has a different defensive scheme but it, too, does a good job of guarding the ball and shutting off paths to the bucket — just 27.6% of opponents' shots have come at the rim against the Cougars (21st nationally), according to Hoop-Math.com. But the Jays need to find a way. BYU, under Pope, hasn't traditionally forced a high number of turnovers. So maybe CU's ball-handlers can get comfortable attacking inside or creating for their bigs.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: BYU's win probability is 74.6%
KenPom: BYU wins, 73-67
Jon Nyatawa’s take: BYU's got experienced, playmaking guards who set the tone for a hard-working group. This team probably has five wins on its resume already that are more impressive than any of CU's seven. But the Cougars are transitioning and tinkering right now, adjusting to sudden lack of depth on the interior. So maybe a rested Creighton squad is catching BYU at the right time. I'll take the Jays in an upset win, 69-65.
Creighton betting trends
Season ATS record: 3-6 (last five games: 1-4)
Season ATS record on neutral courts: 1-2
Season SU record as the underdog: 1-1
Over/under: The under has hit seven times in nine CU games this season (including four straight)
