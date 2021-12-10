Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. No. 24 BYU

Three keys for Creighton

1. Rebound: BYU does have questions at center (although understudy Fousseyni Traore, a 6-foot-6 freshman, rates as an excellent rebounder in limited time). But it's the wings — like Caleb Lohner and George — that you really have to worry about on the glass. Creighton can't give up second-chance opportunities to an already efficient offense. And CU could benefit from putting some pressure on a smaller roster to rebound defensively.

2. Stay disciplined defensively: It requires 30 seconds of focus to defend the Cougars. They'll look to attack immediately in transition. But they're also comfortable working the clock and moving the defense until they create a great look — their average possession length is 18.6 seconds, according to Ken Pomeroy's data. They share the ball well. Their shooters find open windows. They like to use ball fakes and pump fakes to take advantage of over-aggressive play. CU's going to have to be locked in.