Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. No. 9 Villanova

Three keys for Creighton

1. Play with pace: The Jays will look to attack in transition, as always. But how they operate in the halfcourt will be key — if they're cutting hard and zipping the ball around, it'll put pressure on Villanova's defenders. Their constant movement will open things up inside, where Creighton should have an advantage against a team that's ranks 321st nationally in block rate, according to Ken Pomeroy's data.

2. Defend with discipline: Villanova's philosophies are well known. The Wildcats, spacing the floor with shooters, attack isolated defenders over and over again. But they never force anything. If necessary, they'll stop drives short, then jump stop and pivot until a teammate breaks free with a basket cut or with a spot-up jump shot opportunity. They use pump fakes to gain advantages and/or earn free-throw chances. They bait you into taking risks or breaking schematic protocol, then they feast on your mistakes.