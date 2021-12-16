 Skip to main content
Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. No. 9 Villanova
BASKETBALL

CHI court

Creighton will open Big East play at 7 p.m. Friday with a home game against No. 9 Villanova. CU finished second to the Wildcats in last year's regular-season conference standings. The two teams have split the season series the last two years.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The Jays (8-3) don't have much time to make corrections after their disappointing loss to Arizona State on Tuesday. Big East play is here. And the league favorite is coming to town. Here's a breakdown of Creighton's conference opener against Villanova:

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: CHI Health Center

TV: FS1

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO

Online: Fox Sports

Villanova info

2021-22 record: 7-3

2020-21 record: 18-7, 11-4 (first)

NET ranking: 9th (CU: 81st)

Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 6th (CU: 72nd)

Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 21st (CU: 72nd)

Season outlook: Villanova returned four of its top five scorers from a team that won last year's Big East regular season title and reached the Sweet 16. So naturally, the Wildcats entered this year as a popular preseason pick to contend for a Final Four berth. ... They are coming off a historically terrible performance at Baylor, losing 57-36. But there's so much talent and veteran experience on this squad that it surely has the capability to meet its lofty goals.

Last meeting vs. CU: The Wildcats clinched the 2021 Big East regular season crown with a 72-60 victory over the Jays on March 3. (Villanova leads the all-time series 15-5)

Three Villanova players to watch

Senior guard Collin Gillespie (#2) — The best point guard in the Big East, maybe the entire country. He makes so many winning plays. Gillespie's averaging a team-best 16.2 points per game and making 43.4% of his 3-pointers. He missed the end of last season with a torn MCL.

Junior guard Justin Moore (#5) — He's strong enough to take smaller guards into the paint and finish in one-on-one settings. And he'll beat you from deep (38.1% on 3-pointers). Moore's done extremely well in this match-up, averaging 17.8 points on 54.3% shooting (44.0% on 3s) in four games against Creighton.

Junior forward Jermaine Samuels (#23) — Often ends up being the X-factor for Villanova, just because of the attention teams have to pay to defending the Wildcat perimeter threats. Samuels can attack inside and out. He's so long and athletic that he can quickly cover space on drives if given an open path to the rim. In the past, CU has dared him to shoot. Sometimes you just have to pick your poison.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Play with pace: The Jays will look to attack in transition, as always. But how they operate in the halfcourt will be key  if they're cutting hard and zipping the ball around, it'll put pressure on Villanova's defenders. Their constant movement will open things up inside, where Creighton should have an advantage against a team that's ranks 321st nationally in block rate, according to Ken Pomeroy's data.

2. Defend with discipline: Villanova's philosophies are well known. The Wildcats, spacing the floor with shooters, attack isolated defenders over and over again. But they never force anything. If necessary, they'll stop drives short, then jump stop and pivot until a teammate breaks free with a basket cut or with a spot-up jump shot opportunity. They use pump fakes to gain advantages and/or earn free-throw chances. They bait you into taking risks or breaking schematic protocol, then they feast on your mistakes.

3. Win the hustle game: Villanova shoots so many 3-pointers (eighth nationally at 49.9% of their field goals from 3-point range) that there will be several instances when long rebounds take the form of a 50/50, loose-ball situations. CU has to chase those down. It has to be ready to make the extra effort plays  the ones that can flip momentum and ignite the home crowd. The Wildcats play extremely hard. To beat them, you have to match their tenacity.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Villanova's win probability is 82.1%

KenPom: Villanova wins, 68-63

Jon Nyatawa’s take: The Wildcats are 35-7 in games following a loss since the 2013-14 season. They've never dropped a Big East opener since realignment (never even been under .500 in league play). They'll be ready for Friday. And Creighton's young team is still finding itself. I'll take Villanova, 72-64.

Creighton betting trends

Season ATS record: 4-7 (last five games: 2-3)

Season ATS record at home: 1-5

Season SU record as the underdog: 2-1

Over/under: The under has hit eight times in CU's 11 games this season

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

Related to this story

