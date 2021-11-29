Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. North Dakota State

1. Rebound: North Dakota State was the top rebounding team in the Summit League last year, according to Ken Pomeroy's stats. Kreuser cleans up on the defensive end. The 6-foot-10 Grant Nelson and the 6-foot-7 Maleeck Harden-Hayes can go create second-chance opportunities on the offensive end. Creighton had been good here — until last week. The Jays were even on the boards with Southern Illinois and then got out-rebounded by SIU-Edwardsville.

2. Take care of the ball: The Bison are not a team that forces a lot of turnovers. But here's the challenge for CU — because NDSU can move methodically on offense and slow down the pace of the game, there will be some urgency for the Jays to move fast and dictate tempo. They just have to be smart about it. They've been turnover-prone this year. Giving away extra possessions could be costly in a matchup like this.