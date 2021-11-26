Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Only previous meeting vs. CU: The Jays won 103-66 in Omaha in 2017

Three SIUE players to watch

Redshirt freshman guard Ray'Sean Taylor (#3) — You have to stay attached to him on the perimeter because nearly half of his field goal attempts this year have come from 3-point range (36.6%). He can also be a menace defensively — he does take some chances as a defender but he's often rewarded (13 steals in six games).

Senior guard Shaun Doss Jr. (#21) — The grad transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff can stretch the floor with a long-range jumper and he does seem comfortable rising up from the mid-range, but he's most lethal attacking downhill and using his hops to finish inside. He's also the team's top rebounder at 6.7 boards per game.

Redshirt freshman forward DeeJuan Pruitt (#1) — He's only played 20 minutes per game yet he's scored eight points per outing. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound athlete is often a difference-maker off the bench. He'll use his strength to position himself inside for second-chance opportunities.

Three keys for Creighton