Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville

The Jays are back in action Saturday after their third-place showing at the Paradise Jam. The game against SIU-Edwardsville marks the first of three consecutive contests at home for CU. What strides can Creighton make now? We'll see. Previewing the game:
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS2
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports
SIU-Edwardsville info
2021-22 record: 2-4
2020-21 record: 9-17, 7-12 (Ohio Valley)
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 320th (CU: 69th)
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 324th (CU: 77th)
Season outlook: Last year was challenging. The Cougars dealt with injuries, cancelations and a COVID pause. They essentially ended up cramming their entire league schedule into a six-week stretch. So they'll be ready to take advantage of some normalcy this year. This club has speed, athleticism and toughness. SIUE hung with Marquette for much of its season opener. It's the third year here for coach Brian Barone, son of former CU coach Tony Barone (Tony died in 2019).
Only previous meeting vs. CU: The Jays won 103-66 in Omaha in 2017
Three SIUE players to watch
Redshirt freshman guard Ray'Sean Taylor (#3) — You have to stay attached to him on the perimeter because nearly half of his field goal attempts this year have come from 3-point range (36.6%). He can also be a menace defensively — he does take some chances as a defender but he's often rewarded (13 steals in six games).
Senior guard Shaun Doss Jr. (#21) — The grad transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff can stretch the floor with a long-range jumper and he does seem comfortable rising up from the mid-range, but he's most lethal attacking downhill and using his hops to finish inside. He's also the team's top rebounder at 6.7 boards per game.
Redshirt freshman forward DeeJuan Pruitt (#1) — He's only played 20 minutes per game yet he's scored eight points per outing. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound athlete is often a difference-maker off the bench. He'll use his strength to position himself inside for second-chance opportunities.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Rebound: The Cougars rank 63rd in the country in offensive rebound rate, according to Ken Pomeroy's stats. And it's not just one guy. Several players on the SIUE roster know how to pursue the ball. They chased down 14 offensive boards in that 88-77 defeat to Marquette. So the Jays will look to box out to secure stops. The Cougars have actually been vulnerable on the glass on their defensive end, so if CU's opportunistic, it might find some easy put-back chances.
2. Move the ball on offense: SIUE will take some chances defensively, using its quickness to go for steals and blocks to generate easy offense on the other end. It'll show an attacking zone at times too. To counteract that approach, CU just needs to be solid. Pump fakes and ball fakes help. But mostly, get the defenders moving by reversing the ball, driving and kicking and creating high-percentage looks. Opponents assisted on 58.8% of their made shots last year against the Cougar defense (314th nationally), according to Pomeroy.
3. Defend without fouling: Creighton's been really good at this so far. The Jays' defense has forced the seventh-lowest opponent free-throw rate in the country, according to Pomeroy. It's always an emphasis for CU. It'll be important Saturday. The Cougars have 123 free-throw attempts in six games (CU's at 84 FTA) — 20% of their points have come at the foul stripe.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton's win probability is 92.5%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 80-59
Jon Nyatawa’s take: This has the potential to be a fast-paced, high-tempo game, where the momentum swings back and forth. SIUE put a 15-1 run on Marquette early in that game. So don't discount the Cougars. They can get hot. But CU, after a couple extra days of practice, should be able to find its rhythm at home. I'll pick Creighton to win, 83-65.
