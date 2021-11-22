Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Southern Illinois at Paradise Jam

The Jays will try to respond after their first loss of the season. They'll have to beat a former Missouri Valley Conference rival to do it. Southern Illinois is another experienced mid-major squad that'll test CU with its tenacity and its resilience. A preview of the match-up in the Paradise Jam's third-place game:
When: 4:45 p.m. Monday
Where: UVI Sports & Fitness Center (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)
TV: None
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: ESPN3
Southern Illinois info
2021-22 record: 2-2
2020-21 record: 12-14, 5-13 (MVC)
2020-21 offensive efficiency (KenPom): 219th (CU: 25th)
2020-21 defensive efficiency (KenPom): 188th (CU: 32nd)
Season outlook: The Salukis started last year with a 7-0 record in coach Bryan Mullins' second season. But injuries and inexperienced limited their ceiling. They finished one spot out of last place in the MVC standings. Now, everybody is back. And motivated. SIU took down Colorado Friday. It beat Butler last year. So don't underrate these guys. They're a tough-minded crew.
Last meeting vs. CU: The two programs haven't played since 2013. The Jays have won the last 11 games in the series. They're 53-36 all-time against Southern Illinois.
Three SIU players to watch
Junior guard Marcus Domask (#1) — Usually the go-to guy when the pressure mounts. He plays with good patience and he's always looking to make the right play (he leads the team in assists). The 2020 MVC freshman of the year is also really good on the block. So CU will need a plan when Domask posts up.
Junior guard Lance Jones (#5) — The Jays can't give Jones too much room on the perimeter, especially when he's playing off the ball and spotting up/coming off screens for long range Js (42.9% on 3s last year). But he's not just a shooter. Jones attacks boldly in transition. He knows how to get to the free-throw line. He flies around defensively, too.
Junior guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (#22) — The sharpshooter. He's 11 of 20 from 3-point range on the season. He'll often spot up in the corner and fire away from long range before the defense can react. Creighton will presumably look to crowd Verplancken and keep him from finding a good shooting rhythm.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Control the tempo: Southern Illinois has a group of fundamentally sound defenders. They're regularly in the right spot. They get back in transition. They work well together. They also like to bring some physicality, perhaps enough to disrupt a free-flowing team like Creighton. So the Jays can't be lured away from their preferred style. They have to keep pushing the pace, moving the ball and working to break down the SIU defense.
2. Guard the dribble: The Salukis led the MVC in assist rate last year (57.8% during league play), according to Ken Pomeroy's stats. They want to break you down and then attack a defense in rotation (their best looks from 3 come when they play inside-out). They're opportunistic in transition. But they also don't mind working the shot clock until the defense flinches. So CU's going to have to be disciplined in one-on-one settings. The less off-ball help the Jays need, the less efficient SIU will be.
Refocus quickly: The Jays don't have any time to sulk over what happen Sunday. They gave up 20 3-pointers to Colorado State and suffered their first defeat of the year. Tough loss. But it's time to turn the page. They have to play another opponent that will be just as motivated to knock off a major-conference foe. SIU took a lot of pride in taking down Colorado Friday. So CU has to use its limited prep time to its fullest and be ready to battle again.
Predictions
Point spread: Creighton -5
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton's win probability is 73.9%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 70-64
Jon Nyatawa’s take: It's a fun throwback to the Missouri Valley days. These two programs had an epic rivalry for years. So old-school college hoops fans will enjoy a bit of nostalgia Monday. ... Of course, the players won't care. Both the Jays and Salukis just want to end the Paradise Jam on a high note. I think Creighton will, just because SIU's been prone to lengthy scoring droughts in this event. CU wins, 71-60.
