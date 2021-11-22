Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. Southern Illinois at Paradise Jam

Last meeting vs. CU: The two programs haven't played since 2013. The Jays have won the last 11 games in the series. They're 53-36 all-time against Southern Illinois.

Three SIU players to watch

Junior guard Marcus Domask (#1) — Usually the go-to guy when the pressure mounts. He plays with good patience and he's always looking to make the right play (he leads the team in assists). The 2020 MVC freshman of the year is also really good on the block. So CU will need a plan when Domask posts up.

Junior guard Lance Jones (#5) — The Jays can't give Jones too much room on the perimeter, especially when he's playing off the ball and spotting up/coming off screens for long range Js (42.9% on 3s last year). But he's not just a shooter. Jones attacks boldly in transition. He knows how to get to the free-throw line. He flies around defensively, too.

Junior guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (#22) — The sharpshooter. He's 11 of 20 from 3-point range on the season. He'll often spot up in the corner and fire away from long range before the defense can react. Creighton will presumably look to crowd Verplancken and keep him from finding a good shooting rhythm.

Three keys for Creighton