Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. St. John's

Last meeting vs. CU: The Jays won 97-79 last season in Omaha (Creighton leads the all-time series 13-10 and has won three of the last four)

Three SJU players to watch

Junior guard Julian Champagnie (#2) — He makes so many tough shots. You can't give him any room. And once you start pressing up on him, he'll counter by sprinting past defenders on his way toward the rim. He killed Creighton last year, scoring 50 points in two games (9 of 14 from 3-point range). But then again, he kind of does that to everyone. Champagnie has scored in double figures in 39 straight games.

Sophomore guard Posh Alexander (#0) — A joy to watch. At 6-foot, often the smallest guy on the court, Alexander has hustled his way to 14 offensive rebounds in Big East play so far (fourth-most). That should tell you everything you need to know about him. The dude is just a non-stop worker. His stats: 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game.