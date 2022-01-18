Players to watch, three keys to victory for Creighton vs. St. John's

The Jays (10-5, 2-2) are on a two-game losing streak as they work to find their rhythm again after COVID disrupted their schedule. They haven't played a home game in more than a month. So they'll be motivated to perform well Wednesday. But things won't be easy against a dynamic St. John's squad. Here's the preview.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports
St. John's info
Record: 10-5, 2-2 (T-fifth in Big East)
NET ranking: 97th (CU: 56th)
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 66th (CU: 68th)
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 110th (CU: 52nd)
Trending: The Johnnies only brought back three members from last year's rotation, but they filled in the gaps with several transfer additions. And perhaps this group is starting to gel now. It nearly upset UConn on the road last week and throttled Georgetown Sunday. The urgency is rising quickly for a team that began the year with NCAA tournament aspirations. St. John's doesn't even have a Quad 1 win yet. So it needs a strong Big East season.
Last meeting vs. CU: The Jays won 97-79 last season in Omaha (Creighton leads the all-time series 13-10 and has won three of the last four)
Three SJU players to watch
Junior guard Julian Champagnie (#2) — He makes so many tough shots. You can't give him any room. And once you start pressing up on him, he'll counter by sprinting past defenders on his way toward the rim. He killed Creighton last year, scoring 50 points in two games (9 of 14 from 3-point range). But then again, he kind of does that to everyone. Champagnie has scored in double figures in 39 straight games.
𝙅𝙪𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣. 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙚. pic.twitter.com/3Of8AIakOr— BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) January 13, 2022
Sophomore guard Posh Alexander (#0) — A joy to watch. At 6-foot, often the smallest guy on the court, Alexander has hustled his way to 14 offensive rebounds in Big East play so far (fourth-most). That should tell you everything you need to know about him. The dude is just a non-stop worker. His stats: 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
Sophomore guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (#5) — He's off to a hot start in Big East play, averaging 15.0 points (8 of 14 from 3-point range) and 5.8 assists. All the attention often goes to Champagnie and Alexander. But Addae-Wusu could be season-changing for the Johnnies. The Jays can't forget about him.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Take care of the ball: Coming off a woeful 21-turnover performance at Xavier, it's pretty clear what the Jays' emphasis needs to be. They can't afford to give away so many possessions. And it's been an issue all year. Problem is, they're about to face the Big East's best turnover-forcing team. The Red Storm's opponent turnover rate (23.5% of possessions) ranks 24th nationally, according to Ken Pomeroy's stats.
2. Rebound: Oddly enough, St. John's has been a poor defensive rebounding team (ranked 318th nationally) but a near-elite offensive rebounding team (58th), according to Pomeroy's data. It'll be important for Creighton to limit the Johnnies' second-chance opportunities. Fundamentally sound box outs will be needed. And if CU's committed to hustling, it might just chase down some offensive boards of its own.
3. Defend with discipline: First off, you have to get back, get set and get the ball stopped. The Johnnies' average possession lasts just 14.6 seconds, the third-fastest rate in the country. They attack quickly. But even in the halfcourt, they're moving with great pace. They spread the floor and they cut hard. They're committed to creating for one another (assisting on 61.9% of their makes). The moment you relax, that's when St. John's burns you.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton's win probability is 61.5%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 79-73
Jon Nyatawa’s take: The game might just boil down to one thing. St. John's has the best turnover margin in the league. Creighton has the worst. Are the Jays going to be efficient enough offensively to offset the gap in total possessions? That's a lot to ask with this young team still working to find its rhythm. I'll take the Johnnies in a close one, 79-77.
Creighton betting trends
Season ATS record: 7-8 (last five games: 3-2)
Season ATS record at home: 2-5
Season SU record as the favorite: 6-2
Over/under: The under has hit in 11 of CU's 15 games this season (but just three times in the last six games)
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa