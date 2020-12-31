Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 11 Creighton at Providence

1. Push the pace: Providence does look for favorable opportunities to score in transition. And it has a good group of athletes who seem to like playing in the open floor. So maybe Creighton can lure the Friars into a higher-possession game. CU hasn’t been as lethal this year on the break — if CU’s effective field goal percentage in transition (57.4%) stays where it's at, it’ll be the lowest in six years, according to Hoop-Math.com. But that could simply be an execution issue. The Jays think they can be more aggressive early in possessions.

2. Limit fouls: CU has to match Providence’s physicality without going over the line and getting whistled for fouls. Not easy. But this is crucial. For so many reasons. The Jays don’t want the back-and-forth action to be bogged down by free-throw line trips, and they don’t want their starters (namely Christian Bishop) limited due to foul trouble and they don’t want Providence (73.2% at the stripe as a team) getting easy scoring opportunities. So Creighton has to be disciplined.