Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 11 Creighton vs. No. 23 Connecticut

Three keys for Creighton

1. Limit turnovers: CU can’t underestimate UConn’s length. It’s hard to simulate in practice and it’s one of the reasons why the Huskies’ defense can be so disruptive. There will be some mistakes, yes. The issue is when Creighton's ball handlers get a little too casual, whether they’re maneuvering around ball screens or penetrating inside. The Jays had a season-high 16 turnovers the last time they played Connecticut. It nearly cost them the game.

2. Reset after rebounds: The Huskies are the fourth-best offensive rebounding team in the country. Their bigs regularly get position close to the bucket for easy boards. Tyrese Martin attacks the glass as well as any wing in the conference. Creighton will try its best to limit UConn’s second-chance opportunities. But inevitably, Connecticut is going to get some. ... After giving up an offensive rebound, it’ll be important for the Jays to quickly recover, get set again and dig in defensively. That’s what they did in the first meeting, allowing 15 offensive rebounds but only allowed 12 second-chance points.