Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 11 Creighton vs. No. 23 Connecticut

Creighton’s lost two straight games, both of which came right down to the wire. But now is no time to sulk. The Jays (10-4, 6-3) are a top 25 opponent that’s looking for revenge. Connecticut’s coming to Omaha Saturday in what should be an incredibly compelling match-up.
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: Fox
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports
Providence info
2020-21 Record: 7-2, 4-2 (T-2nd in Big East)
NET ranking: 45th (CU: 27th)
Coach: Dan Hurley, third season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 49th (CU: 11th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 27th (CU: 35th)
Outlook: The Huskies were on a roll. They’d won four in a row. They jumped out to an impressive 21-7 lead against St. John’s on Monday. But then the hot streak ended abruptly. The Johnnies roared back to earn a 74-70 win. And now UConn has to figure out how to rebound, and do so without leading scorer James Bouknight (who’s out with an elbow injury).
Recent history vs. CU: The first meeting between the schools occurred last month. The Jays won 76-74 in overtime.
Three players to watch
Junior guard R.J. Cole: The transfer point guard played excellent defense against Marcus Zegarowski in the first game, which kept the Jays offense from enjoying long periods of sustained success. He has the seventh-best assist-to-turnover rate in the league (2.06). And without Bouknight available, he’s looking to score more, totaling a season-high 18 points in Monday’s loss to St. John’s.
Senior forward Tyler Polley: He did not play against Creighton in the first game. So the Jays haven’t seen the shot-maker yet. He’s a shooting guard in a 6-foot-9 frame. UConn will screen for him. It will find him spotting up in transition. He can pull up off the dribble, too. Creighton’s guys will have to stay attached and try to disrupt his rhythm.
The #Jays didn’t have to deal with 6-9 F Tyler Polley in Game 1 vs UConn. 41.5% from 3 this year. He can find space to fire up that jumper in a lot of different ways. pic.twitter.com/N6f4WsNHoW— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) January 22, 2021
Senior forward Isaiah Whaley: The key for UConn’s versatile big man is staying out of foul trouble as he tries to protect the rim against Creighton’s up-tempo attack. He made all three of his shots, grabbed three boards, blocked a shot and recorded two steals against CU in Game One. But he fouled out after 19 minutes of action.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Limit turnovers: CU can’t underestimate UConn’s length. It’s hard to simulate in practice and it’s one of the reasons why the Huskies’ defense can be so disruptive. There will be some mistakes, yes. The issue is when Creighton's ball handlers get a little too casual, whether they’re maneuvering around ball screens or penetrating inside. The Jays had a season-high 16 turnovers the last time they played Connecticut. It nearly cost them the game.
2. Reset after rebounds: The Huskies are the fourth-best offensive rebounding team in the country. Their bigs regularly get position close to the bucket for easy boards. Tyrese Martin attacks the glass as well as any wing in the conference. Creighton will try its best to limit UConn’s second-chance opportunities. But inevitably, Connecticut is going to get some. ... After giving up an offensive rebound, it’ll be important for the Jays to quickly recover, get set again and dig in defensively. That’s what they did in the first meeting, allowing 15 offensive rebounds but only allowed 12 second-chance points.
3. Win the hustle game: This was integral in the Jays' comeback back in December. The Huskies had five opportunities for defensive rebounds in regulation’s final three minutes, yet the smaller Creighton squad got to three of them. Another 50/50 loose ball went to the Jays during that span, too. When CU’s at its best, it’s playing with an edge — swarming to the ball with determination. That’ll be needed Saturday.
CU injury update: Shereef Mitchell (ankle) played six minutes Wednesday.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 74.8%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 71-66
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Creighton’s slumping and it’s hard to know when exactly the Jays will find their top form again. They should have the quickness advantage against UConn’s long and lanky roster, though. Usually that’s a recipe for success in this small-ball approach, provided that CU limits its turnovers. We’ll see. If the Huskies had Bouknight, they’d be in a great spot to get some revenge and secure the upset win. But I’ll pick Creighton. 77-70.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa