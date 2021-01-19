Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 11 Creighton vs. Providence

Injury update: Point guard Jared Bynum is a game-time decision. He hasn’t played since Jan. 2.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Rebound: Providence has so many bullish ball-hunters who are well-trained to attack the glass. The Jays are going to have to live with giving up some second-chance opportunities. But they can do better than Game 1, when they surrendered 19 offensive boards. And on the other end, CU could use its quickness to its advantage (especially when the Friars align in a zone look) to snatch down some offensive rebounds of its own.

2. Move the ball: Creighton stretched a five-point lead to a 13-point advantage in that first meeting by scoring on eight of its 11 possessions during a stretch midway through the second half. And the Jays’ crisp ball movement (side to side; in and out) was noticeable. Providence’s length can make it difficult for CU to penetrate and dish. You don’t want to get sloppy and start committing turnovers. But you do have to get the Friars out of position somehow. Ball movement is the best way.