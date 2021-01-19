Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 11 Creighton vs. Providence

The Jays (10-3, 6-2) will try to bounce back from a weekend defeat at Butler when they return to Omaha for a two-game homestand starting with Providence. But the Friars will be motivated, too, because they could use a slump-busting win.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports
Providence info
2020-21 Record: 7-6, 3-4 Big East
NET ranking: 82nd (CU: 23rd)
Coach: Ed Cooley, 10th season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 43rd (CU: 10th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 103rd (CU: 35th)
Outlook: The Friars lost two games at the buzzer (Creighton and Xavier). Then they found themselves in a two-point game with four minutes left at Marquette, and they lost again. They’ve been sitting in that disappointment for a week. Now they’re embarking on a two-game stretch where they play at No. 11 Creighton and at No. 3 Villanova. So it’s gut-check time. The Jays are likely to see an inspired Providence team Wednesday.
Recent history vs. CU: The Jays beat Providence 67-65 on Christian Bishop’s dunk at the buzzer earlier this month.
Three players to watch
Junior guard David Duke (#3) — Creighton’s rotating defense made it difficult for Duke inside the arc in the first meeting. He still ended up with 13 points and four assists. He’s one of the league’s best playmakers with the ball in his hands. And he’s shooting 46.9% from 3-point range.
Senior center Nate Watson (#0) — There are times when it seems like he's almost passing the ball to himself off the rim because he knows he’s strong enough to power his way through to corral the offensive rebound. The Jays will have to do their work before Watson gets the ball on the block. He’s averaging 18.3 points per game.
I thought Creighton executed a good plan in the post defensively against Providence’s Nate Watson earlier this month: he had 13 points on 4-11 shooting.— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) January 19, 2021
But what’s worrisome for the #Jays is he’s always a threat to just beat them with power/strength pic.twitter.com/vQlXpoP5Xn
Junior guard A.J. Reeves (#11) — He made three jump shots against Creighton earlier this month. Two 3-pointers and a mid-range J. All three of those came when the Jays were in scramble mode defensively, either in transition or after an offensive rebound. CU’s guys have to find Reeves and limit his easy looks. Because if he gets going, he can change a game.
Injury update: Point guard Jared Bynum is a game-time decision. He hasn’t played since Jan. 2.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Rebound: Providence has so many bullish ball-hunters who are well-trained to attack the glass. The Jays are going to have to live with giving up some second-chance opportunities. But they can do better than Game 1, when they surrendered 19 offensive boards. And on the other end, CU could use its quickness to its advantage (especially when the Friars align in a zone look) to snatch down some offensive rebounds of its own.
2. Move the ball: Creighton stretched a five-point lead to a 13-point advantage in that first meeting by scoring on eight of its 11 possessions during a stretch midway through the second half. And the Jays’ crisp ball movement (side to side; in and out) was noticeable. Providence’s length can make it difficult for CU to penetrate and dish. You don’t want to get sloppy and start committing turnovers. But you do have to get the Friars out of position somehow. Ball movement is the best way.
Creighton got some good looks late in the shot clock against the Providence zone in Game 1.— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) January 19, 2021
(But the Friars mixed up their defenses all day to keep CU off balance...and they probably will again Wed) pic.twitter.com/LYd8Ub4xrC
3. Defend without fouling: This won’t be easy. The Jays will be trying to match Providence’s physicality, so they’ll have to find the right balance. And they’ll have to adjust to whatever tone the officials set. But the fact is, guys like Duke and Watson are especially skilled at drawing fouls and getting to the line. CU has to avoid that, as best as it can. One of the reasons why the Friars got back into Game 1 late was because they had seven of their 17 free-throw attempts in the final five minutes.
CU injury update: Marcus Zegarowski (hamstring) will be a game-time decision. He's missed the last two games.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 84.2%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 77-68
Jon Nyatawa’s take: The Jays can neutralize some of Providence’s size and strength advantage by picking up the pace and knocking down shots. Maybe they’ll be able to build a lead with a strong, tone-setting start. But most likely, this will be a low-possession, grind-it-out battle. That’s how the Friars like it. So Creighton’s going to have to make plays late to win. I think CU will do that. 72-66.