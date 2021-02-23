Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 13 Creighton vs. DePaul

Three keys for Creighton

1. Don’t settle offensively: The Blue Demons have the look of a menacing defense. They have length at nearly every position. They can jump passing lanes, close off paths to the rim and redirect shot attempts. They can show some disruptive zone too. Considering all that, you could be tempted to play it safe. To avoid risking a turnover or a blocked shot. Creighton can’t fall for that. It has to attack, like it did in the second half of the first meeting (29 of its 40 post-halftime points came inside the paint or at the free-throw line).

2. Get back on defense: Kind of the same principles that the Jays make opponents think about every night. Creighton can score fast, after misses and makes. DePaul’s the same way. Both teams have actually averaged 15.9 seconds per possession this year, trailing only St. John’s (14.9) in the Big East. The main difference, though, is that the Blue Demons aren’t efficient in the halfcourt. So if CU can retreat back defensively, get organized and limit the easy looks early in the shot clock, it has a much better chance of consistently getting stops.