Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 13 Creighton vs. No. 22 Xavier

1. Win the hustle game: It’ll be fascinating to track the impact of Xavier’s Jason Carter and Creighton’s Damien Jefferson. They’re two of the best in the league at sparking their team with an extra-effort offensive rebound or an in-the-right-spot defensive play. A game like this could turn on one or two of those 50/50 loose-ball scrambles. Both teams earned wins Sunday (CU at UConn; Xavier over Marquette) by being quickest to the ball.

2. Make clutch shots: The Jays have been in three close games this year. They lost to Kansas and Marquette and defeated UConn. They’ve gone a combined 5 of 23 from 3-point range in the final eight minutes (plus overtime) of those three outings — despite creating extremely good looks. Maybe that’s fatigue or pressure. Or just bad luck. Creighton can win in other ways, yes. But to be elite, CU needs long-distance shooting to be a strength.