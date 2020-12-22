Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 13 Creighton vs. No. 22 Xavier

It’s a top-25 battle in Omaha. The Jays (6-2, 2-1) are set to finish up their pre-Christmas conference slate with a home game against the league’s biggest surprise team. Xavier is undefeated and eager to earn some credibility. This one could be a thriller.
When: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports
XU info
2020-21 Record: 8-0, 1-0 Big East
Coach: Travis Steele, third season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 13th (CU: 5th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 88th (CU: 59th)
Outlook: Is Xavier for real? That’s the question this week. The Musketeers escaped with a few too-close-for-comfort wins over Bradley, Toledo and Eastern Kentucky early in the season. So naturally there are skeptics. But perhaps those early tests accelerated the team’s maturation process. We’ll see. Either way, this is a new Xavier. The squad that often struggled to score last year suddenly has shooters everywhere. The Musketeers knocked down 32 3-pointers in their last two wins, surpassing the 90-point mark both times. They’re pushing pace, sharing the ball and creating high-percentage looks.
Recent history vs. CU: The Jays swept the season series last season. (Xavier leads the all-time series 17-15)
Three players to watch
Senior guard Paul Scruggs (#1) — He’s ballin’ right now. The 6-foot-4 playmaker has always kept defenders guessing with his varying moves. He gets into the paint and just finds a way to get his shot up. But this year? He’s drawing defenders and setting other guys up, too. Scruggs leads the Big East at 7.0 assists per game.
Junior guard Adam Kunkel (#5) — What does he have for an encore? The Belmont transfer scored 22 points off the bench in his first Big East game against Marquette on Sunday, securing the win with a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer. He can shoot, definitely. He’s good at getting to his spots. Disrupting his rhythm won’t be easy.
❗ | ADAM KUNKEL AT THE BUZZER! MUSKETEERS WIN!#LetsGoX pic.twitter.com/hqsaNFdqZe— Xavier Basketball (@XavierMBB) December 20, 2020
Sophomore forward Zach Freemantle (#32) — You have to respect his jump shot (42.9% from 3-point range). But if you take away his pick-and-pop game, the agile 6-foot-9 big man can go inside and beat you on the block. He had 18 points and nine boards when he played CU in Omaha last year.
Injury update: Freshman guard Dwon Odom, a starter, missed Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Win the hustle game: It’ll be fascinating to track the impact of Xavier’s Jason Carter and Creighton’s Damien Jefferson. They’re two of the best in the league at sparking their team with an extra-effort offensive rebound or an in-the-right-spot defensive play. A game like this could turn on one or two of those 50/50 loose-ball scrambles. Both teams earned wins Sunday (CU at UConn; Xavier over Marquette) by being quickest to the ball.
2. Make clutch shots: The Jays have been in three close games this year. They lost to Kansas and Marquette and defeated UConn. They’ve gone a combined 5 of 23 from 3-point range in the final eight minutes (plus overtime) of those three outings — despite creating extremely good looks. Maybe that’s fatigue or pressure. Or just bad luck. Creighton can win in other ways, yes. But to be elite, CU needs long-distance shooting to be a strength.
3. Guard the dribble: It’s going to be difficult because Xavier has made 41.5% of its 3-pointers and the Jays will be trying to aggressively close out to disrupt the Musketeers’ shooters. But Xavier is really good when it’s playing inside-out. Its guards collapse the defense, then find teammates. The Musketeers are assisting on 67.2% of their made shots (eighth nationally, according to KenPom). The more Creighton can play straight-up, one-on-one defense, the better things will go.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 73.8%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 79-73
Jon Nyatawa’s take: This game should be a lot of fun. Both teams are confident in their scoring potential. Both teams can get really hot for stretches. The momentum should swing back and forth. I’ll give Creighton the edge since its guys are built for shootouts like these. Not often do teams successfully run and score in a track meet with the Jays in Omaha. CU wins 86-78.