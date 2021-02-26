Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 13 Creighton vs. Xavier

Injury update: Nate Johnson (knee) missed Wednesday game at Providence. He’s fourth in the league at 2.63 3-pointers made per game (45.2%).

Three keys for Creighton

1. Guard the dribble: It’s not just Scruggs. Xavier has several playmakers who can get downhill and compromise your defensive structure. That’s one of the reasons why the Musketeers have assisted on 63.6% of their makes (ranking sixth in the country, according to Ken Pomeroy’s stats). They set each other up well. CU’s good at rotating over within its man-to-man look, cutting off driving lanes and protecting the rim. But in this game, the less often Creighton needs help defenders, the better.

2. Attack the bigs: One of the ways to counter the scoring efficiency of Freemantle on the interior (and 6-foot-8 reserve Bryan Griffin, too) is to go at them on the other end. Make them chase you in transition. Put them in ball screens. Get them cross-matched against guards. Even the 6-foot-8 Jason Carter could be vulnerable here. Creighton has to be committed to making Xavier defend the whole court, using hard cuts and crisp ball movement to keep all of the Musketeers on the move.