Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 13 Creighton vs. Xavier

The Jays (17-5, 13-4) carry a four-game winning streak into a rematch with the Musketeers, who’re in desperation mode after three recent defeats. Xavier is a potential NCAA tournament team but could use another marquee win. Meanwhile, CU’s trying to keep pace with Villanova in the Big East race. There’s plenty at stake for this one.
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati
TV: Fox
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: FoxSports.com
Xavier info
2020-21 Record: 12-5, 5-5 (fifth in Big East)
NET ranking: 58th (CU: 20th)
Coach: Travis Steele, third season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 49th (CU: 11th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 80th (CU: 42nd)
Outlook: Xavier hasn’t quite found its footing following a couple COVID-19 pauses. The Musketeers have lost three of their past four games. The 3-point shooting (25.2%) during that stretch really stands out, especially for a team that relied on jumpers early in the season. But Steele’s been adamant that defense is the main issue. Xavier’s given up 1.18 points per possession in its past three defeats (0.99 in its first five league games).
Recent history vs. CU: The Jays beat Xavier 66-61 in Omaha on Dec. 23. Creighton’s won three straight in this series.
Three players to watch
Senior guard Paul Scruggs (#1) — He's one of the league’s most underrated players this year, perhaps because Xavier’s missed so much time. Scruggs is averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game in Big East play. He’s absolutely lethal in the paint, creating for others or cleverly finishing with his diverse set of moves.
Sophomore forward Zach Freemantle (#32) — He’s fifth in scoring (15.7 points per game) and first in rebounding (9.6 boards per game) during conference action. He can step out and hit jump shots, but he’ll likely be motivated to use his size and strength against Creighton’s small-ball lineup Saturday. Defending him without fouling will be important for the Jays.
Junior guard Adam Kunkel (#5) — The Musketeers need someone to stretch the floor. Maybe Kunkel can get hot. The Belmont transfer has made 27.3% of his 3-point tries, but he’s a much better shooter than that. He has a couple spots in the mid-range that he likes, too. CU will look to disrupt his rhythm.
Injury update: Nate Johnson (knee) missed Wednesday game at Providence. He’s fourth in the league at 2.63 3-pointers made per game (45.2%).
Three keys for Creighton
1. Guard the dribble: It’s not just Scruggs. Xavier has several playmakers who can get downhill and compromise your defensive structure. That’s one of the reasons why the Musketeers have assisted on 63.6% of their makes (ranking sixth in the country, according to Ken Pomeroy’s stats). They set each other up well. CU’s good at rotating over within its man-to-man look, cutting off driving lanes and protecting the rim. But in this game, the less often Creighton needs help defenders, the better.
2. Attack the bigs: One of the ways to counter the scoring efficiency of Freemantle on the interior (and 6-foot-8 reserve Bryan Griffin, too) is to go at them on the other end. Make them chase you in transition. Put them in ball screens. Get them cross-matched against guards. Even the 6-foot-8 Jason Carter could be vulnerable here. Creighton has to be committed to making Xavier defend the whole court, using hard cuts and crisp ball movement to keep all of the Musketeers on the move.
3. Take care of the ball: The Jays had 12 giveaways against Xavier in the first meeting and the Musketeers aren’t a high turnover-forcing defense. But this game projects to be played at an elevated pace. And sometimes, Creighton can get moving so quickly that the mistakes pile up. Of those 12 turnovers back in December, eight of them came in the second half. And it was mostly silly stuff. Miscommunication/misreads on passes, a couple travels, step out of bounds, a botched in-bounds play, etc.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 66.1%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 77-73
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Will this one be a shootout or a grinder? Maybe that depends on whether the two teams are hitting their jump shots. Xavier seemed to stun CU with its offensive pace early in the first meeting, jumping out to a 17-5 lead. But that may not be the best approach against Creighton now that it’s found its rhythm. We’ll see. The Jays are going to have to match the Musketeers’ urgency, whatever style takes hold. I’ll pick CU, 77-70.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa