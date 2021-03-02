Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 14 Creighton at No. 10 Villanova

1. Play with pace: The Jays’ quickness and speed made life miserable for Villanova in the first meeting. They pushed tempo and attacked early in possessions. Their off-ball cuts and constant movement made it difficult for the Wildcats to settle in defensively. So Creighton has to try to do that again. It becomes easier when CU’s getting stops and rebounds. But even after Villanova makes, the Jays have to be in attack-mode.

2. Defend with discipline: Creighton wanted to prevent scenarios where its man-to-man defense would be rotating in Game One. So it adjusted its ball-screen coverage (guards went under screens). And thus, Villanova had all of the off-the-dribble 3-pointers it wanted (1 of 9 on those shots). Will that plan work again? We’ll see. The Wildcats still created some really good looks in that game. They just missed them. Whatever strategy CU uses, its guys will have to be sharp. Don’t fall for pump fakes, don’t gamble for steals and don’t over-help.