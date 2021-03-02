Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 14 Creighton at No. 10 Villanova

Who’s going to win the Big East championship? That's what’s on the line when the Jays (17-6, 13-5) and Wildcats face off. It’s exactly the high-stakes showdown in the final week of the regular season that league schedule-makers were hoping for. What a way to kick off March.
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports
Villanova info
2020-21 Record: 15-4, 10-3 (1st in Big East)
NET ranking: 11th (CU: 23rd)
Coach: Jay Wright, 20th season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 6th (CU: 12th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 77th (CU: 46th)
Outlook: Sunday’s loss at Butler might have been the most surprising result in Big East play this year. Villanova looked to be settling into a groove after beating UConn and trouncing St. John’s. Yet the Wildcats stumbled in a 73-61 loss Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. So now Villanova will have to bounce back. Traditionally, this is where it’s been really good. The Wildcats are 21-4 coming off a Big East loss since the league’s realignment.
Recent history vs. CU: Creighton’s won two in a row in this series, including an 86-70 win in Omaha on Feb. 13. Villanova leads 14-5 all-time.
Players to watch
Sophomore forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (#24) — The 6-foot-9 big man is incredibly versatile. He can post, face up or attack off the dribble. And he has a solid jumper. The Jays did hold Robinson-Earl to one of his worst shooting days (3 of 13) in the first meeting. But he missed a lot of shots he’s capable of knocking down. A bounce-back game is likely.
Senior guard Collin Gillespie (#2) — This is Gillespie’s senior day. So you know he’ll be on a mission to play well. He’s a tough-minded table-setter who doesn’t always need to stuff the stat sheet to make an impact. But he’ll be the go-to guy in crunch time.
“A little nylon, Gillespie!” — Raf 🧅🧅🧅 @Colling1021 pic.twitter.com/5YrWuVkReZ— Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) February 21, 2021
Sophomore guard Justin Moore (#5) — He’s the one guy that Creighton really didn’t have an answer for in the first game (21 points). He’s quick enough to attack off the dribble and get downhill. He can post up smaller guards. And he can bomb away from long-range.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Play with pace: The Jays’ quickness and speed made life miserable for Villanova in the first meeting. They pushed tempo and attacked early in possessions. Their off-ball cuts and constant movement made it difficult for the Wildcats to settle in defensively. So Creighton has to try to do that again. It becomes easier when CU’s getting stops and rebounds. But even after Villanova makes, the Jays have to be in attack-mode.
2. Defend with discipline: Creighton wanted to prevent scenarios where its man-to-man defense would be rotating in Game One. So it adjusted its ball-screen coverage (guards went under screens). And thus, Villanova had all of the off-the-dribble 3-pointers it wanted (1 of 9 on those shots). Will that plan work again? We’ll see. The Wildcats still created some really good looks in that game. They just missed them. Whatever strategy CU uses, its guys will have to be sharp. Don’t fall for pump fakes, don’t gamble for steals and don’t over-help.
3. Win the hustle game: Villanova’s coming off a loss, it’s looking for revenge and it’s playing at home. The Wildcats always play hard. But they likely are going to be at another level Wednesday. The Jays better be ready to bring it. Possessions will be valuable, so much so that a long rebound or a 50/50 ball could spark a game-changing run. Those who-wants-it-more plays. We’ll see how CU handles the season’s biggest moment.
It’s not easy to match Villanova’s work rate & hustle but Creighton did that in its 86-70 win last month in Omaha.— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) March 2, 2021
And obviously that’ll be key Wednesday pic.twitter.com/KienbCtgTM
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Villanova’s win probability is 67.0%
KenPom: Villanova wins, 76-73
Jon Nyatawa’s take: From an Xs and Os perspective, the match-up favors Creighton. The Wildcats are going to have trouble sticking with CU’s guards, just like in the first game. But they should be better adjusted to the Creighton speed. And they surely will be better prepared for the Jays’ defensive tactics. It’s so difficult to beat Villanova inside Finneran Pavilion because the Wildcats play so well there (39-1 in league play since 2014). So I’ll take Villanova. 78-75.
