Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 14 Creighton vs. Butler

Recent history vs. CU: Butler beat the Jays 70-66 in overtime on Jan. 16

Players to watch

Senior guard Jair Bolden (#52) — You try not to let him get going, but it’s hard because he can make tough shots. The off-balance jumpers. The off-the-dribble pull-ups. The triples from DEEP. Bolden’s connected on some timely buckets these last couple games.

Freshman guard Chuck Harris (#3) — He’s emerged as one of the league’s top rookies this year. In fact, in Big East play he ranks second among freshmen in scoring (12.1 points per game). He’s quick enough to beat you off the dribble. He sets guys up well (3.6 assists per game). And he has a jumper (40.9%).

Junior forward Bryce Golden (#33) — Keep an eye on his impact defensively. He had enough versatility to match up with Creighton’s two centers and limit their production in the first game. On the other end, he seems to be increasing his scoring production (finished in double figures five of the last six games).

Injury update: Senior guard Aaron Thompson is out for the season due to injury

Three keys for Creighton