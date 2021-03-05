Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 14 Creighton vs. Butler

The regular season ends Saturday after an adversity-filled week for the Jays (17-7, 13-6), who’ve lost two games in a row and fell just short of claiming a second straight Big East title. Plus, CU coach Greg McDermott has been suspended for racially insensitive comments made last week. And now Butler’s in town. There’s a lot to digest. But there will be basketball. Here’s a preview:
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: Fox
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports
Butler info
2020-21 Record: 9-13, 8-11 (ninth in Big East)
NET ranking: 115th (CU: 26th)
Coach: LaVall Jordan, fourth season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 185th (CU: 12th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 53rd (CU: 45th)
Outlook: Butler’s finding a groove right at the end of the year. The Bulldogs took down NCAA-hopeful Seton Hall last week before upsetting league champions Villanova on Sunday. They’ve now had a week to get ready for Creighton, a team they’ve already defeated. So they should be extremely confident Saturday. The only thing is, they have to play on the road, where they’re 1-8.
Recent history vs. CU: Butler beat the Jays 70-66 in overtime on Jan. 16
Players to watch
Senior guard Jair Bolden (#52) — You try not to let him get going, but it’s hard because he can make tough shots. The off-balance jumpers. The off-the-dribble pull-ups. The triples from DEEP. Bolden’s connected on some timely buckets these last couple games.
Freshman guard Chuck Harris (#3) — He’s emerged as one of the league’s top rookies this year. In fact, in Big East play he ranks second among freshmen in scoring (12.1 points per game). He’s quick enough to beat you off the dribble. He sets guys up well (3.6 assists per game). And he has a jumper (40.9%).
Junior forward Bryce Golden (#33) — Keep an eye on his impact defensively. He had enough versatility to match up with Creighton’s two centers and limit their production in the first game. On the other end, he seems to be increasing his scoring production (finished in double figures five of the last six games).
Injury update: Senior guard Aaron Thompson is out for the season due to injury
Three keys for Creighton
1. Protect the paint: It starts with how the Jays defend the dribble and hold their ground in one-on-one situations in the post. But Butler’s guys are so clever, they can make you pay even if paths to the hoop are plugged up. They cut well off the ball. They find one another. They can really stress the interior of a defense. And Creighton’s struggled here lately. It gave up a season-high 44 points in the paint at Xavier Saturday. Villanova got 36 points in the lane Wednesday.
2. Push the pace: When these two teams have faced off lately, the game flow has been dictated by the home team. At Butler, things tend to go at a little slower pace. More of a grind. But in Omaha? The Jays have been able to set a tone with their up-tempo style. They’ll look to do that again Saturday. The Bulldogs rank 327th nationally and last in the Big East in adjusted tempo, according to Ken Pomeroy’s stats. So CU will have to make a concerted effort to speed Butler up.
3. Handle the emotions: Creighton will honor four players on senior day Saturday: Mitch Ballock, Denzel Mahoney, Damien Jefferson and Jacob Epperson. The finality of college careers coming to a close always brings an element of emotion. Then you consider what the Jays have been going through this week. Tons of team meetings. Lots of deep conversations. They’ve had to weigh a burden. But now they have to play. It won’t be easy.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 91.2%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 73-61
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Hard to know what to expect Saturday. For the Creighton players’ sake, you hope they’re able to enjoy a unified moment on the court, where they come together to compete in pursuit of a goal. Basketball can be therapeutic in a way. We’ll see how CU handles it. I’ll pick the Jays to win 76-68.