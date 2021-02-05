Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 15 Creighton at Marquette

The Jays have to quickly correct the mistakes that led to a loss to Georgetown and get ready for another daunting test Saturday. They travel to Marquette, which blitzed them in the second half in a win back in December. It’s a gut-check moment for Creighton. How will CU respond?
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Firserv Forum, Milwaukee
TV: Fox
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports
Marquette info
2020-21 Record: 9-9, 5-7 (T-7th in Big East)
Coach: Steve Wojciechowski, seventh season
NET ranking: 98th (CU: 34th)
Offense ranking (KenPom): 62nd (CU: 10th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 102nd (CU: 59th)
Outlook: The Golden Eagles knocked off Wisconsin and Creighton in December. Last month, they dropped a game to DePaul, the start of their second three-game losing streak this year. Maybe that’s a sign of regression. Or maybe it’s just the wild swings of an unusual season. Whatever the case, Marquette HAS to get it going now if it wants to earn an NCAA tournament berth. Five of its final seven scheduled games are against NCAA candidates, so there are opportunities still.
Recent history vs. CU: Marquette’s 89-84 win over Creighton on Dec. 14, snapping a three-game losing streak to the Jays.
Three players to watch
Sophomore guard D.J. Carton (#21): He made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points against CU in the first meeting. But the talented point guard may have delivered his best overall game of the year against Butler on Tuesday, when he scored 18 points on 6 of 7 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. He’s one of the league’s top playmakers off the dribble.
Senior wing Jamal Cain (#23): He’s been the Golden Eagles’ most efficient scorer in league play. And if you focus too much of your defense on Carton and Koby McEwen and/or the bigs inside, Cain can make you pay. He’s made 50.5% of his shots against Big East teams (47.4% from 3-point range).
Freshman forward Dawson Garcia (#33): The Big East preseason freshman of the year has lived up to the hype. Garcia, at 6-foot-11, can beat you inside (50.8% on 2s) and outside (39.6% on 3s). He’s good at drawing fouls, too, because he’s agile enough to force defenders into compromised situations. And against the Jays, he was a beast on the glass (six offensive boards!).
Injury update: Freshman Justin Lewis (leg) has missed two straight games. He scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds against CU in Game One.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Rebound: This is where CU lost the game in the first meeting. The Jays had 16 chances for defensive rebounds in the second half that day. They grabbed just six of them. That’s right. Six out of 16. They surrendered 10 offensive boards, including two off missed free throws. That can’t happen. Marquette’s got height and strength inside, so Creighton will (almost by default) surrender a handful of second-chance opportunities. But it can’t be as egregious as it was in the Golden Eagles’ comeback in Omaha.
2. Defend the 3-point line: Marquette’s best shooting game of the season came in the first meeting against the Jays. The Golden Eagles made a season-high 12 3-pointers (7 of 9 in the second half). In their other 11 conference games, they’re averaging 6.4 3s per game, shooting 32.4%. That said, CU will need to be committed to finding shooters in transition. And it may need to tweak its ball screen coverage, or at least be more aware. Marquette’s guards maneuvered around their bigs and created several clean looks in Game One.
Marquette hit 12 3s against Creighton back on Dec. 14. And it got some good looks out of handoffs/ball-screeny actions where CU stayed glued to the screener (or just didn’t communicate it well) & gave room to the shooter— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) February 5, 2021
A couple examples: pic.twitter.com/gPnci6sXhK
3. Withstand the big run: Ideally, Creighton will have enough recognition to sense the shifting momentum and get a key run-stopping bucket or earn a free-throw line trip. Easier said than done. The Golden Eagles have been pretty streaky this year. That makes them vulnerable at times, certainly. But they can also use decisive surges to build leads big enough to survive an inevitable drought. They hit CU with an 18-4 run in the first meeting after halftime. It changed the game.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 71.7%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 76-71
Jon Nyatawa’s take: You could argue that Creighton’s due for a get-right game. But it’s hard to predict when that will come. The Jays appear to be out of sorts as they work through a midseason slump. The Golden Eagles should be the more desperate team Saturday. And since CU's already gotten manhandled by Marquette once, I’ll pick the Jays to lose again. 75-70.
Georgetown at Creighton
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa