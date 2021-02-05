Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 15 Creighton at Marquette

Injury update: Freshman Justin Lewis (leg) has missed two straight games. He scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds against CU in Game One.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Rebound: This is where CU lost the game in the first meeting. The Jays had 16 chances for defensive rebounds in the second half that day. They grabbed just six of them. That’s right. Six out of 16. They surrendered 10 offensive boards, including two off missed free throws. That can’t happen. Marquette’s got height and strength inside, so Creighton will (almost by default) surrender a handful of second-chance opportunities. But it can’t be as egregious as it was in the Golden Eagles’ comeback in Omaha.

2. Defend the 3-point line: Marquette’s best shooting game of the season came in the first meeting against the Jays. The Golden Eagles made a season-high 12 3-pointers (7 of 9 in the second half). In their other 11 conference games, they’re averaging 6.4 3s per game, shooting 32.4%. That said, CU will need to be committed to finding shooters in transition. And it may need to tweak its ball screen coverage, or at least be more aware. Marquette’s guards maneuvered around their bigs and created several clean looks in Game One.