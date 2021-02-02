Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 15 Creighton vs. Georgetown

The Jays (13-4, 9-3) return home for their annual Pink-Out game Wednesday. They’ll host Georgetown, which snapped a five-game losing streak with an impressive comeback win over Providence Saturday. Can the Hoyas carry that momentum into Omaha? Or will CU extend its winning streak? Here’s a preview:
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports
Georgetown info
2020-21 Record: 4-8, 2-5 (10th in Big East)
NET ranking: 128th (CU: 26th)
Coach: Patrick Ewing, fifth season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 111th (CU: 9th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 112th (CU: 40th)
Outlook: There have been stretches this year when Georgetown’s looked really dangerous. The Hoyas held second-half leads against West Virginia and Villanova. They battled back from a double-digit deficit at Syracuse earlier this season and gave themselves a chance at the end. And then there was Saturday, when they returned from a COVID-19 pause and took down Providence. This Georgetown team has its flaws, but it certainly knows how to battle.
Recent history vs. CU: Creighton’s won six of the past seven against the Hoyas.
Players to watch
Senior forward Jamorko Pickett (#1): He’s often on the move, whether he’s sprinting off screens to get an open shot or attacking off the dribble (with either hand) to create a scoring chance at the rim. Creighton’s been good in the past at crowding Pickett and limiting his looks. You don’t want him to find his rhythm.
Senior forward Chudier Bile (#4): The grad transfer erupted for a season-high 19 points against Providence, getting a bulk of his work done at the free-throw line (10 of 12). Bile’s pretty versatile at 6-foot-7, able to fire up a jumper or beat you with the dribble. But he might be best utilized on the block against CU’s smaller lineup. He can be a menace on the glass, too.
Sophomore center Qudus Wahab: One of his best games of his rookie season came against Creighton in March last year. He scored 14 points (7 of 9 shooting) and grabbed 12 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 big man will be a tough guy for the Jays to defend in the post without a double team. But he’ll also have to keep up with CU’s ball screen-heavy offense on the other end.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Rebound: Georgetown battered the Friars on the boards Saturday, out-rebounding Providence by 14. The Hoyas picked up 17 offensive rebounds — including three crucial offensive boards on their final four possessions during the last four minutes. Obviously Creighton is vulnerable here. The Jays just have to do their best to limit Georgetown’s second-chance opportunities. That’s one way for the Hoyas to pick up some momentum.
2. Defend in transition: The Jays want to push tempo. Georgetown might welcome that, to a degree. The Hoyas are suited to play in a shootout. Creighton has to be careful it remains disciplined on defense, even if it’s finding favorable scoring opportunities on the other end. Georgetown has attempted 31.3% of its shots in transition, which ranks eighth in the country, according to Hoop-Math.com. The Hoyas have guards who can scoot, particularly freshman Dante Harris.
3. Make shots: Sounds obvious, right? And it is. But here’s the deal: the Jays have regularly created good looks, particularly from 3-point range, and still found themselves suffering through some woeful shooting nights. Georgetown may switch up its defensive looks and it’ll use its height to seal off scoring chances at the rim. But it’s going to give up in-rhythm jumpers Wednesday. Creighton’s shooters have to knock them down.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 92.7%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 80-66.
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Georgetown doesn’t force many turnovers, it’s giving up a lot of 3-point looks each night and it seems open to playing in an up-tempo game with the Jays. Sounds like the formula for a Creighton win. But this CU squad has played 12 Big East games, and eight of them have been decided in the final four minutes. So no one will be surprised if this one's close, although I'm taking the Jays to win, 84-68.
Creighton basketball's Pink Out through the years
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa