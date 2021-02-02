Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 15 Creighton vs. Georgetown

Recent history vs. CU: Creighton’s won six of the past seven against the Hoyas.

Players to watch

Senior forward Jamorko Pickett (#1): He’s often on the move, whether he’s sprinting off screens to get an open shot or attacking off the dribble (with either hand) to create a scoring chance at the rim. Creighton’s been good in the past at crowding Pickett and limiting his looks. You don’t want him to find his rhythm.

Senior forward Chudier Bile (#4): The grad transfer erupted for a season-high 19 points against Providence, getting a bulk of his work done at the free-throw line (10 of 12). Bile’s pretty versatile at 6-foot-7, able to fire up a jumper or beat you with the dribble. But he might be best utilized on the block against CU’s smaller lineup. He can be a menace on the glass, too.

Sophomore center Qudus Wahab: One of his best games of his rookie season came against Creighton in March last year. He scored 14 points (7 of 9 shooting) and grabbed 12 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 big man will be a tough guy for the Jays to defend in the post without a double team. But he’ll also have to keep up with CU’s ball screen-heavy offense on the other end.

Three keys for Creighton