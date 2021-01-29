Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 17 Creighton at DePaul

2. Get back on defense: CU has been vulnerable here in recent weeks. Not excessively. But every now and then, after poor shots or turnovers, opponents have looked to run. And they’ve created high-percentage scoring chances while the Jays scramble to get set. That can’t happen Saturday. The Blue Demons want to push tempo — their average length of possession is 15.3 seconds (20th nationally), according to KenPom. And if you can keep them in the halfcourt, they have the worst non-transition eFG% (46.6%) in the Big East, according to Hoop-Math.com.

3. Be ready to battle: No one on the Jays’ roster has lost to DePaul, and many of them haven’t even experienced a game with the Blue Demons that came down to the wire. But rarely have wins come easy this year for Creighton. There’s a target on its back. Opponents have often been well-prepared for their match-ups against CU, and they’ve delivered some impressive performances. The Blue Demons could do the same. The Jays, riding high after Wednesday’s win, can’t underestimate them.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 84.7%

KenPom: Creighton wins, 80-70.