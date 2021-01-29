Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 17 Creighton at DePaul

The Jays (12-4, 8-3) rallied from 16 points down to earn an 85-81 win at Seton Hall on Wednesday. And now their two-game road swing continues with a trip to DePaul. Can Creighton shake off the gratification of an emotional victory and refocus in time for a new opponent? We’ll find out. Here’s a preview.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: CBSsports.com
DePaul info
2020-21 Record: 3-6, 1-6 (last in Big East)
NET ranking: 158th (CU: 22nd)
Coach: Dave Leitao, sixth season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 172nd (CU: 9th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 54th (CU: 46th)
Outlook: DePaul did not play its first regular-season game until Dec. 23, due to COVID-19 issues. So the Blue Demons are behind. And it’s difficult to get a true read on their potential because they’re still settling in. Newcomers make up half of their rotation. Maybe there will be some clear improvements over the next few weeks. DePaul did close out a 68-61 win at Marquette on Saturday, but it got handled by St. John’s 81-68 on Wednesday.
Recent history vs. CU: The Jays are 15-1 against DePaul since joining the Big East.
Three players to watch
Senior guard Charlie Moore (#11): He’s definitely the centerpiece to DePaul’s attack, averaging 14.7 points (11th in the Big East) and 4.2 assists (sixth). He’ll take a jumper if you give him too much room (35.6%) but he’s most often looking to drive downhill and create havoc once he gets into the heart of your defense.
Sophomore wing Romeo Weems (#1): One of the conference’s top NBA draft prospects. He has long arms and good instincts so his potential as a defender jumps out immediately. He can guard any position, really. He’s 0 of 10 in his past three games from 3-point range but he’s at 37.9% from deep.
DePaul Sophomore Wing Romeo Weems had a huge season debut last night vs Providence with 21pts and 7reb.— Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) December 28, 2020
At a lengthy 6’7, there is tons of NBA potential here with good playmaking/vision, the ability to hit perimeter shots off the bounce or the catch and defensive versatility. pic.twitter.com/kmqoGte4NF
Senior forward Pauly Paulicap (#33): The Manhattan grad transfer is a bouncy and agile athlete who mans the interior for the Blue Demons. He’s been the league’s best offensive rebounder so far. On the other end, he’s capable of protecting the rim (1.4 blocks per game).
Three keys for Creighton
1. Share the ball: DePaul has good length on the wing and decent size inside. So it can plug up passing lanes and close off shooting windows. In Big East play, the Blue Demons rank fourth in opponent turnover rate (20.6%) and second in opponent 3-point percentage (30.4%), according to KenPom. This could present a challenge for the Jays. But if they’re working together to turn good looks into great looks, making DePaul pay for its aggressiveness, then they should find success.
2. Get back on defense: CU has been vulnerable here in recent weeks. Not excessively. But every now and then, after poor shots or turnovers, opponents have looked to run. And they’ve created high-percentage scoring chances while the Jays scramble to get set. That can’t happen Saturday. The Blue Demons want to push tempo — their average length of possession is 15.3 seconds (20th nationally), according to KenPom. And if you can keep them in the halfcourt, they have the worst non-transition eFG% (46.6%) in the Big East, according to Hoop-Math.com.
3. Be ready to battle: No one on the Jays’ roster has lost to DePaul, and many of them haven’t even experienced a game with the Blue Demons that came down to the wire. But rarely have wins come easy this year for Creighton. There’s a target on its back. Opponents have often been well-prepared for their match-ups against CU, and they’ve delivered some impressive performances. The Blue Demons could do the same. The Jays, riding high after Wednesday’s win, can’t underestimate them.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 84.7%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 80-70.
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Here is Creighton’s chance to build some momentum. The Jays survived a thriller at Seton Hall. Now they play four straight games against teams in the bottom half of the Big East standings. Nothing’s ever guaranteed. But these are games that CU (still chasing Villanova) should treat as must-win situations. Creighton needs to be locked in from the start. I think it will be. CU wins, 83-65.
