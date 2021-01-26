Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 17 Creighton at Seton Hall

For the third straight game, the Jays are matching up against a team they already defeated this season. Seton Hall is next. Creighton snapped out of its funk with a win over UConn on Saturday, but now it has to deal with the revenge-minded Pirates on the road. A preview is below.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports
Seton Hall info
2020-21 Record: 9-6, 6-3 (third in Big East)
NET ranking: 54th (CU: 27th)
Coach: Kevin Willard, 11th season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 27th (CU: 11th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 73rd (CU: 36th)
Outlook: The last time out, the Pirates went toe-to-toe with Villanova. They had the ball in a tie game in the closing seconds but a questionable whistle on a rebound sent the Wildcats to the line to clinch the 76-74 win. Seton Hall has had a week off to think about that tough loss (and its 36-point drubbing in Omaha on Jan. 6). Safe to assume that the Pirates will be ready to play Wednesday.
Recent history vs. CU: Creighton’s won three in a row in this series. The Jays have outscored Seton Hall 119-63 in the past 49 minutes of basketball between the two teams.
Three players to watch
Senior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili: A Big East player of the year candidate. Maybe the frontrunner, to this point. Mamukelashvili is averaging 18.4 points (fourth in the league), 7.0 rebounds (ninth) and 3.3 assists (13th). He’ll surely look to use his 6-foot-11 frame to attack CU inside Wednesday night, and then create for his teammates.
Career high seven assists last night for Sandro Mamukelashvili, who's playing some point-center for Seton Hall. Highlight reel of offensive versatility vs. Marquette: pic.twitter.com/nLjsJyE813— Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) December 18, 2020
Junior guard Jared Rhoden: In Seton Hall’s nine wins, Rhoden’s averaging 17.9 points and shooting 40.5% from 3-point range. He’s scored an average of 12.7 points (22.7% 3-point shooting) in its six losses. So limiting his looks will be important for the Jays.
Senior guard Shavar Reynolds: He really struggled in the first meeting against CU, missing all three of his shots (and both of his free throws) and turning the ball over five times. That was a surprise. He’s typically a steady force for the Pirates. They’ll need him to defend tenaciously and orchestrate offense effectively.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Stay assertive: Seton Hall will do what it can to knock the Jays off balance. Whether that’s showing a full-court press, or switching from man to zone, or trying to blow up ball screens. The Pirates can’t afford to let CU find a rhythm. And some of their tactics may be successful. But Creighton just has to be persistent in its approach. Keep pushing tempo. Keep playing with pace in the halfcourt. Keep engaging the big men, making them defend in spaces where they’re uncomfortable. The Jays were in attack mode from the start in Game One. That has to continue, even if the shots don’t fall as consistently.
2. Bring energy on defense: Seton Hall’s capable of moving the ball quickly. Mamukelashvili plays a big role in that. He’ll attack a mismatch and then, when help defenders converge, he’ll find the open man. That puts the opponent in scramble mode. Creighton’s guys just have to stay alert and active. You can’t get caught flat-footed against the Pirates (because then you’ll foul or give up a bucket). Communication will be extra important Wednesday.
A couple examples of the #Jays flying around defensively in the 1st meeting with Seton Hall. This is important for Creighton every game but especially against the Pirates, who can move the ball so well pic.twitter.com/KHQoiUFLXC— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) January 26, 2021
3. Rebound: Creighton’s rebounding rates have dipped. Perhaps that’s due to its recent opponents. Butler’s great on the defensive glass. Providence and UConn excel at creating second-chance opportunities. But still, there’s room for improvement here. The Jays have to be better. And if they are, they might steal some extra possessions against Seton Hall, which will be placing so much emphasis on trying to counter CU’s speed that it could lose a little a focus when the shots go up.
CU injury update: Shereef Mitchell (ankle) is still working back to full strength. Wing Alex O’Connell (ankle) and center Jacob Epperson (knee) were expected to return to practice this week.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 55.7%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 75-73.
Jon Nyatawa’s take: This match-up is not a good one for Seton Hall. The Pirates have a traditional lineup, which has not handled CU’s small-ball approach well at all lately. But they do have the benefit of extra prep time. And added motivation (and maybe more desperation). The Jays are still working to find their groove. So I’m going to pick Seton Hall to win. 78-75.
