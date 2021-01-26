Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 17 Creighton at Seton Hall

Recent history vs. CU: Creighton’s won three in a row in this series. The Jays have outscored Seton Hall 119-63 in the past 49 minutes of basketball between the two teams.

Three players to watch

Senior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili: A Big East player of the year candidate. Maybe the frontrunner, to this point. Mamukelashvili is averaging 18.4 points (fourth in the league), 7.0 rebounds (ninth) and 3.3 assists (13th). He’ll surely look to use his 6-foot-11 frame to attack CU inside Wednesday night, and then create for his teammates.

Junior guard Jared Rhoden: In Seton Hall’s nine wins, Rhoden’s averaging 17.9 points and shooting 40.5% from 3-point range. He’s scored an average of 12.7 points (22.7% 3-point shooting) in its six losses. So limiting his looks will be important for the Jays.

Senior guard Shavar Reynolds: He really struggled in the first meeting against CU, missing all three of his shots (and both of his free throws) and turning the ball over five times. That was a surprise. He’s typically a steady force for the Pirates. They’ll need him to defend tenaciously and orchestrate offense effectively.

Three keys for Creighton