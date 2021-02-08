Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 19 Creighton at Georgetown

Three keys for Creighton

1. Take care of the ball: CU finished one turnover shy of its season-high in the first game against Georgetown. Fifteen giveaways. Which was surprising. Because the Hoyas rank 340th nationally in opponent turnover rate, according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. The Jays seemed a bit rushed, at times. Maybe it was Georgetown’s height at the rim. Maybe they felt pressured to match the Hoyas’ strong offensive start. Whatever the reason, Creighton wasted too many possessions with silly mistakes. That can’t happen again.

2. Be assignment-sound on defense: This starts the moment Georgetown gains possessions of the ball. The Jays have to be locked in. Because the Hoyas are going to push tempo and try to create open looks in transition. They did this in Game One, and took advantage of CU’s disorganization. But also, in the halfcourt, it’ll be important for Creighton to rotate effectively on the weak-side and communicate its way through switches. Defensive breakdowns helped set the stage for Georgetown’s fast start in Omaha.