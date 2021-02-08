Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 19 Creighton at Georgetown

The Jays (14-5, 10-4) and Hoyas are set to face off again, less than one week after these two teams met in Omaha. Georgetown controlled the first game and pulled off the upset. Can it do that again? CU certainly has some adjustments to make. A preview:
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday
Where: McDonough Arena, Washington, D.C.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: CBSSports.com
Georgetown info
2020-21 Record: 5-9, 3-6 (10th in Big East)
NET ranking: 112th (CU: 31st)
Coach: Patrick Ewing, fifth season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 87th (CU: 12th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 117th (CU: 58th)
Outlook: Georgetown clearly figured something out during its extended break from action last month (due to COVID-19). The Hoyas won two games in a row before battling Villanova right down to the end in an 84-74 defeat Sunday. Perhaps what stands out the most is Georgetown’s improved efficiency offensively. It’s averaged 1.14 points per possession in its last three games (0.98 in its first 11). The Hoyas are sharing the ball and creating high-percentage looks.
Recent history vs. CU: Creighton had won six of the last seven against Georgetown. But the Hoyas beat CU 86-79 last week at the CHI Health Center.
Players to watch
Senior guard Jahvon Blair (#0) — He’s not always efficient (had 18 points on 20 shots against Villanova Sunday). But if he gets hot, look out! Creighton learned that the hard way. Blair was brilliant against the Jays last week, knocking down five 3-pointers and finishing with 22 points (and seven assists).
Senior forward Jamorko Pickett (#1) — He averaged 8.5 points on 32.7% shooting in his previous six games against Creighton. But then last week happened. CU gave up a couple in-rhythm jumpers to him early and Pickett got comfortable. He finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Senior forward Chudier Bile (#4) — The grad transfer from Northwestern State was the X-factor in the first meeting with the Jays. His active hands and anticipation skills created havoc for CU’s offense. Then he used his blend of size and agility to dissect Creighton's defense on the other end. He finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Take care of the ball: CU finished one turnover shy of its season-high in the first game against Georgetown. Fifteen giveaways. Which was surprising. Because the Hoyas rank 340th nationally in opponent turnover rate, according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. The Jays seemed a bit rushed, at times. Maybe it was Georgetown’s height at the rim. Maybe they felt pressured to match the Hoyas’ strong offensive start. Whatever the reason, Creighton wasted too many possessions with silly mistakes. That can’t happen again.
2. Be assignment-sound on defense: This starts the moment Georgetown gains possessions of the ball. The Jays have to be locked in. Because the Hoyas are going to push tempo and try to create open looks in transition. They did this in Game One, and took advantage of CU’s disorganization. But also, in the halfcourt, it’ll be important for Creighton to rotate effectively on the weak-side and communicate its way through switches. Defensive breakdowns helped set the stage for Georgetown’s fast start in Omaha.
3. Rebound: The Hoyas, one of the league’s top offensive rebounding teams, only grabbed eight offensive boards against CU in that first meeting. But those second-chance opportunities led directly to 13 points, including nine big ones in the second half. The Jays can’t let their guard down on the glass. They have to be committed to boxing out Georgetown’s space-eating big men and athletic wings. What Creighton did against Marquette (plus-12 on the glass) is a start. Now it has to build on that.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 78.5%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 78-71
Jon Nyatawa’s take: It’ll be interesting to see how Creighton strategizes to slow down Georgetown’s inside game. Do the Jays bring aggressive double teams? Do they simply try to play with more toughness? Can they find more ways to counteract the size with increased pace on their own offensive possessions? The Hoyas made a point to attack the paint in the second half of their win against CU. They’ll surely do it again. But I’ll take Creighton, with an extra day of prep and revenge on its mind. Won’t be easy, though. 79-75.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa