Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 19 Creighton vs. No. 5 Villanova

The top two squads in the Big East are set to square off Saturday in Omaha. It’s Creighton and Villanova in the first of two scheduled meetings between the two ranked teams. They’re both looking to pick up a third straight win, and make a statement.
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: Fox
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: FoxSports.com
Villanova info
2020-21 Record: 13-2, 8-1 (1st in Big East)
NET ranking: 9th (CU: 27th)
Coach: Jay Wright, 20th season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 5th (CU: 17th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 60th (CU: 40th)
Outlook: Villanova returned from a COVID-19 pause last month and initially looked a little more vulnerable than usual. Obviously, some of that was expected. The Wildcats had to shake off the rust. They mostly found ways to win in spite of their readjustment period (except for the St. John’s game). And then Wednesday happened. They blasted Marquette, 96-64. So…yeah. Villanova’s back.
Recent history vs. CU: Creighton won the final meeting last year, 76-61. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 14-4.
Players to watch
Sophomore forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (#24) — A nightmare matchup for most defenses because the 6-foot-9, 230-pounder can do it all. He’ll post you up. He’ll face-up and drive, or pull up for a mid-range jumper (he’s money with those shorter ones from 8-12 feet). And he’s making 34.7% of his tries from behind the arc. His rebounding ability is also a concern for CU.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl last night👌— Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) February 11, 2021
27 PTS
8 REB
3 STL
91% FG
100% 3FG
🔥🔥🔥 @JCREarl pic.twitter.com/KAdLMOSU9P
Senior guard Collin Gillespie (#2) — Not a flashy point guard. But a winner. He’ll find a way to impact the game, whether he’s scoring, setting teammates up or taking that momentum-shifting charge. He leads the league in assist-to-turnover rate (3.6) and free-throw shooting percentage (89.5%).
Senior forward Jermaine Samuels (#23) — Last year, he was the guy Creighton dared to shoot. And he missed all 11 of his 3-point tries in two games against the Jays. That strategy might be too big of a risk to try again. Samuels is shooting 42.9% from 3-point range this year, and he’s 11 of 18 since the COVID pause.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Play with pace: Villanova will attack some in transition, but mostly the Wildcats are looking to grind you down. They’re 330th nationally in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom’s data. So obviously the Jays can’t get lured into playing that style. Creighton’s players have to be committed to sprinting into their offense, cutting hard and quickly zipping the ball around. Even if they’re not scoring on the immediate break, they can make things difficult for Villanova’s wing-heavy lineup by forcing those guys to defend on the move.
2. Defend with discipline: There’s no stat to specifically reference here, but anybody who’s watched the Wildcats knows they feast on a defense’s mistakes. Leaving your feet on a pump fake. Gambling for a steal. Getting sucked in too far as a help defender on a driver. The Jays are going to have to be sharp. The challenge for CU, though, is to avoid putting so much emphasis on playing fundamentally sound that you lose your aggressiveness. Stay active, but be smart. (and also, avoid fouling!)
Here’s a quick soundbite from Creighton coach Greg McDermott on what it takes to play good defense vs Villanova (ranked #5 in adj offensive efficiency) pic.twitter.com/NdCpyazsWp— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) February 11, 2021
3. Rebound: Another game, another day where Creighton’s performance on the glass might determine the outcome. The Jays have made improvements here of late. And now, Saturday provides another test. Villanova ranks as a middle-of-the-pack rebounding team in the Big East. But guys like Robinson-Earl and Samuels are good on the glass. Plus, the Wildcats shoot so many 3s that there will be a handful of 50/50-like long rebounds that CU has to chase down. In a game like this, every possession counts.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Villanova’s win probability is 58.1%
KenPom: Villanova wins, 73-72
Jon Nyatawa’s take: To me, Creighton’s best path to victory Saturday is tied to the offensive end of the floor. That’s what I’ll be watching closely, anyway. Because Villanova's going to score. Not much you can do about that. How does CU match it? I wonder if the Jays can seize control of the game by attacking inside early (because the Wildcats don’t have great rim protection), and then taking advantage of open looks outside. We'll see. It’s an important game for both teams. But I think Creighton needs it more. So I’ll pick the Jays, 74-71.