Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 19 Creighton vs. No. 5 Villanova

2. Defend with discipline: There’s no stat to specifically reference here, but anybody who’s watched the Wildcats knows they feast on a defense’s mistakes. Leaving your feet on a pump fake. Gambling for a steal. Getting sucked in too far as a help defender on a driver. The Jays are going to have to be sharp. The challenge for CU, though, is to avoid putting so much emphasis on playing fundamentally sound that you lose your aggressiveness. Stay active, but be smart. (and also, avoid fouling!)

3. Rebound: Another game, another day where Creighton’s performance on the glass might determine the outcome. The Jays have made improvements here of late. And now, Saturday provides another test. Villanova ranks as a middle-of-the-pack rebounding team in the Big East. But guys like Robinson-Earl and Samuels are good on the glass. Plus, the Wildcats shoot so many 3s that there will be a handful of 50/50-like long rebounds that CU has to chase down. In a game like this, every possession counts.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Villanova’s win probability is 58.1%

KenPom: Villanova wins, 73-72