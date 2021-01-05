Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 7 Creighton vs. Seton Hall

Three keys for Creighton

Rebound: The Pirates are the third-tallest team in the country, in terms of average height, according to KenPom’s database. Creighton’s 170th. So Seton Hall will have an edge when shots go up. The statistics don’t indicate that the Pirates have been a dominant rebounding team this season. Which is a little bit scary for the Jays. Because Seton Hall clearly doesn’t need a ton of second-chance opportunities to produce an efficient offensive attack. So CU has to be locked in. It can’t afford to get crushed on the glass.

Make the bigs work: Seton Hall’s big men, especially Mamukelasvili and 6-foot-10 Tyrese Samuel, are pretty agile for their size. But how comfortable are they when they’re moving from the arc to the paint (and back) while defending in the halfcourt? And can they guard out along the perimeter? And do they want to run, all game long? This is where Creighton’s small ball offense has to test them. Neutralize the Pirates’ height advantage with speed and movement.