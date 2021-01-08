Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 7 Creighton vs. St. John's

1. Take care of the ball: The Jays held a 52-50 lead at St. John’s at the 14-minute mark of the second half last month. They committed just one turnover the rest of the way (had 13 before that). As a result, they out-scored the Johnnies 42-26 and won comfortably. St. John’s plays aggressive, in-your-face defense — and it thrives on your mistakes (ranked 31st nationally in opponent turnover rate). CU has to be smart. It can use the Johnnies’ attacking mentality against them, so long as Creighton’s decision-makers are under control.

2. Set the defense: The Johnnies rank eighth nationally in average possession length (14.3 seconds), according to KenPom’s data. They’re on the attack the instant they gain control of the ball. So the Jays can’t exhale. They’ll have to sprint back on defense and get organized quickly. If they’re able to do that, they could even force St. John’s to rush into some ill-advised decisions — a team conditioned to play fast may settle for jumpers or force the issue simply out of habit, even if the circumstances call for patience.