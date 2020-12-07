Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 8 Creighton at No. 5 Kansas

Protect the rim: The Jayhawks do have shooters. So you can't just pack it in defensively. But several of their players are capable of putting the ball on the floor and attacking the paint. The issue for KU is this: Its guys haven’t been very efficient when they’ve gotten in close. Kansas has converted 45.9% of its 2-point field goals (188th nationally, according to KenPom) and 55.3% of its shots at the rim (205th, according to Hoop-Math.com). That trend has to continue. CU’s help-side defense will be important Tuesday.

Rebound: Wilson is a monster on the glass. When 6-10 David McCormack is in the game, he’ll be a man for Creighton to find when shots go up. KU’s guards can go get boards, too. This is such a different test from an athleticism and physicality standpoint than CU’s faced so far. Sometimes that can show up in the rebounding numbers. The Jays likely won’t be hunting too often for second-chance points. But they will have to be disciplined with their box outs on the defensive end.

Predictions

Vegas: Kansas -4

ESPN’s BPI: Kansas’ win probability is 57.8%

KenPom: Kansas wins, 76-72