Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 8 Creighton at No. 5 Kansas

The most-anticipated game of the Jays’ nonconference season is here. They’ll take the court against one of the sport’s iconic programs. For Creighton, it’s a chance to further legitimize its standing among the elite. And Kansas gets to show off its championship mettle by trying to fend off get another motivated adversary.
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Allen Fieldhouse
TV: ESPN
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Watch ESPN
KU info
2020-21 Record: 4-1
Coach: Bill Self, 18th season
2019-20 Record: 28-3, 17-1 (Big 12)
2019-20 offense ranking (KenPom): 8th (CU: 3rd)
2019-20 defense ranking (KenPom): 2nd (CU: 78th)
Season outlook: Kansas was arguably the hottest team in college basketball at the end of last year, winning its final 16 games. The Jayhawks lost their electric point guard (Devon Dotson) and a dominant big man (Udoka Azubuike) from that squad. Have they successfully reloaded the roster? It seems that way. KU fell short in a shootout with top-rated Gonzaga and it has survived two grind-it-out games against Kentucky and North Dakota State. At the very least, these Jayhawks have grit.
Last meeting vs. CU: 1974 NCAA tournament. (Kansas won 55-54)
Three players to watch
Senior guard Marcus Garrett (#0) — He’s so quick with the ball. He’ll make plays in transition. He’ll take you off the dribble in the half court. KU has shown a set where it’ll put the ball in his hands on the block and let him face-up and attack a slower-footed opponent. Oh, and he might be the best on-ball defender in the country.
Marcus Garrett anticipating the euro step in transition is art pic.twitter.com/C3NvVrcaUN— Jordan Sperber (@hoopvision68) December 2, 2020
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji (#30) — Just a solid, all-around player. He’ll pick his spots as a scorer, and he’s doing it more often this year (averaging 16.2 points per game). Agbaji stuffs the stat sheet and plays good defense. At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, he could be a difficult match-up for CU’s backcourt.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson (#10) — He’s Kansas’ version of Christian Bishop. A versatile forward who can play the undersized center position. He’s extremely aggressive and relentless around the rim. And he’s already made big shots/plays for the Jayhawks in key moments of games.
Really intrigued to see how the #Jays form a plan to defend Kansas’ Jalen Wilson, a 6-8/215 breakout star who’s averaging 15 & 9. He plays the 5 when KU goes small pic.twitter.com/ug7M8Coh75— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) December 6, 2020
Three keys for Creighton
Run, run, run: Obviously, this is always Creighton’s preference. And Kansas normally would not mind an up-tempo game. But the Jayhawks are coming off a 10-day stretch where they played five times. They showed signs of fatigue late last week. Their starters, especially, have logged some heavy minutes. Two days off should help KU. But is that enough? The Jays would be wise to use their nine-man rotation to push the pace and wear Kansas down.
Protect the rim: The Jayhawks do have shooters. So you can't just pack it in defensively. But several of their players are capable of putting the ball on the floor and attacking the paint. The issue for KU is this: Its guys haven’t been very efficient when they’ve gotten in close. Kansas has converted 45.9% of its 2-point field goals (188th nationally, according to KenPom) and 55.3% of its shots at the rim (205th, according to Hoop-Math.com). That trend has to continue. CU’s help-side defense will be important Tuesday.
Rebound: Wilson is a monster on the glass. When 6-10 David McCormack is in the game, he’ll be a man for Creighton to find when shots go up. KU’s guards can go get boards, too. This is such a different test from an athleticism and physicality standpoint than CU’s faced so far. Sometimes that can show up in the rebounding numbers. The Jays likely won’t be hunting too often for second-chance points. But they will have to be disciplined with their box outs on the defensive end.
Predictions
Vegas: Kansas -4
ESPN’s BPI: Kansas’ win probability is 57.8%
KenPom: Kansas wins, 76-72
Jon Nyatawa’s take: This year, small ball has led to KU’s winning formula. And that has long been Creighton’s blueprint. So stylistically, CU should feel right at home. But maybe the biggest question facing the Jays for this particular match is the abrupt jump in opponent talent level. How long does it take them to adjust? Is there still rust to knock off? Can their experience aid them in that process? It should be a compelling showdown between two Final Four hopefuls. I’ll go against the computers and pick the Jays, who have recently relished these prove-it moments. CU wins, 80-75.
