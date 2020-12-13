Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 8 Creighton vs. Marquette

1. Rebound: Fact is, the Golden Eagles are likely going to win the rebounding battle Monday. Their bigs track down boards well. So do wings Justin Lewis and Jamal Cain. Marquette’s ranked 39th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, according to KenPom. What’s important for Creighton is to keep things from getting out of hand here. And even if CU surrenders an offensive rebound, it has to quickly reset and stay solid defensively to limit high-percentage looks in those second-chance situations.

2. Move the defense: Marquette has length, so it will presumably try to use that length to press up on shooters along the perimeter and eliminate CU’s preferred passing lanes. But are the Golden Eagles quick enough to stick with the Jays? That’s where Creighton will look to test this opponent. The ball has to move, but timing and pace (especially in the halfcourt) will be important. Last year, CU used off-ball screens to free up guys, then immediately attacked a scrambling defense.