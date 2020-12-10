Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 8 Creighton vs. Nebraska

Last meeting vs. CU: Dec. 7, 2019. (Creighton won 95-76 … The Jays lead the all-time series 27-26)

Three players to watch

Junior guard Teddy Allen (#0) — The Boys Town product is a gifted scorer who can bullishly work his way into the paint and find creative ways to finish. He’s made 52.5% of his shots inside the arc. He doesn’t mind seeking out contact, either. If he settles into a rhythm, watch out. He can singlehandedly carry Nebraska for stretches.

Sophomore guard Dalano Banton (#45) — The 6-foot-9 point guard is NU’s do-it-all guy, averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He’s third on the team in steals (nine) and first in blocks (six). He’ll be another ball handler that the Jays will look to keep out of the paint, as best they can. Banton can drive or post-up.

Junior forward Lat Mayen (#11) — The X-factor. Nebraska needs a few long-range jumpers from him every game. His presence has an impact whether he’s scoring or not (because he pulls his defender, often a 4-man or 5-man, out of the paint). But he is NU’s best knockdown 3-point guy. So CU has to crowd him to prevent in-rhythm jumpers.

Three keys for Creighton