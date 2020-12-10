Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 8 Creighton vs. Nebraska

The Jays (3-1), who suffered a heartbreaking defeat at Kansas on Tuesday, will have to regroup quickly. Rival Nebraska is up next. The Huskers are coming off a loss, too. So both teams will be motivated to perform well, especially in a game that means so much to each program and their fans.
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: BTN
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOO
Online: Fox Sports
NU info
2020-21 Record: 3-2
Coach: Fred Hoiberg, second season
2019-20 Record: 7-25, 2-18 (Big Ten)
2019-20 offense ranking (KenPom): 190th (CU: 3rd)
2019-20 defense ranking (KenPom): 152nd (CU: 78th)
Season outlook: Forget what you saw from Nebraska last year. This is a whole new team. The Huskers’ current top six scorers did not suit up for the squad a season ago. There’s a clear talent upgrade. And there’s far more Division I experience. Unfortunately for NU, though, it’s still struggling to find consistency from its long-range shooters in this space-and-pace system. The Huskers lack size and have limited depth, too.
Last meeting vs. CU: Dec. 7, 2019. (Creighton won 95-76 … The Jays lead the all-time series 27-26)
Three players to watch
Junior guard Teddy Allen (#0) — The Boys Town product is a gifted scorer who can bullishly work his way into the paint and find creative ways to finish. He’s made 52.5% of his shots inside the arc. He doesn’t mind seeking out contact, either. If he settles into a rhythm, watch out. He can singlehandedly carry Nebraska for stretches.
Sophomore guard Dalano Banton (#45) — The 6-foot-9 point guard is NU’s do-it-all guy, averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He’s third on the team in steals (nine) and first in blocks (six). He’ll be another ball handler that the Jays will look to keep out of the paint, as best they can. Banton can drive or post-up.
Junior forward Lat Mayen (#11) — The X-factor. Nebraska needs a few long-range jumpers from him every game. His presence has an impact whether he’s scoring or not (because he pulls his defender, often a 4-man or 5-man, out of the paint). But he is NU’s best knockdown 3-point guy. So CU has to crowd him to prevent in-rhythm jumpers.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Take care of the ball: This was an issue against Kansas. The Jays committed 14 turnovers, many of which appeared to be a result of the Jayhawks’ length, quickness and anticipation skills. Nebraska may not be quite at KU's level. But NU certainly has some turnover-forcing potential — it ranks 45th nationally in opponent turnover rate (23.5%), according to KenPom. Giveaways can keep Creighton for settling in offensively and can fuel the Huskers’ offense. So CU has to be strong (and smart) with the ball.
2. Defend without fouling: Creighton wants this to be part of its identity. For several reasons. The game slows down if the opponent’s shooting free throws. Plus, foul trouble always stings. And obviously, those shots at the stripe are indeed “free” points. So the Jays hope to simply play solid, fundamentally sound defense. Nebraska will test them here, though. NU’s ranked 82nd nationally in free-throw rate, according to KenPom.
3. Control the emotions: If CU’s guys aren’t careful, they could slip into a mental minefield this week. There’s the gut-punch of losing at Kansas followed by a heated match-up against a rival. Finding motivation from disappointment certainly isn’t a bad thing. Athletes do that all the time. You just don’t want the emotions to distract you from the normal game preparation process. As badly as the Jays want to replace any lingering agony with a bounce-back win over NU, they still have to do the work on the court.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 85.6%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 82-68
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Both teams have a similar offensive makeup. They play small and push pace. They do whatever they can to spread the floor with versatile scorers, even if that means they’ll sacrifice height or athleticism. But the Jays are more established in their system. They're further ahead than the Huskers. So it’s going to be hard for NU to beat the Jays at their own game. Creighton wins, 84-68.
Meet the 2020-21 Creighton men's basketball team
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.