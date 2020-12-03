Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 9 Creighton vs. Kennesaw State

The Jays (2-0) will look for their third straight win when they host Kennesaw State. This was the match-up for last year’s season opener. CU used a big second half to wipe away the Owls. This time, it’s Game 3 for Creighton, although there’s still plenty of fine-tuning to do.
When: 4 p.m. Friday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOO
Online: Fox Sports Go
KSU info
2020-21 Record: 2-1
Coach: Amir Abdur-Rahim, second season
2019-20 Record: 1-28, 0-16 (Atlantic Sun)
2019-20 offense ranking (KenPom): 351st (CU: 3rd)
2019-20 defense ranking (KenPom): 329th (CU: 78th)
Season outlook: You can’t get much worse than a one-win season in the first year of Abdur-Rahim’s tenure. But the Owls do have optimism now. They enrolled the nation’s 61st-ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports. They already have two wins, though they came against non-Division I opponents. A 73-48 defeat at UAB Wednesday indicates this group has improvements to make.
Last meeting vs. CU: Nov. 5, 2019. (Creighton won 81-55)
Three players to watch
Sophomore guard Terrell Burden (#1) — He’s a playmaker who at 5-foot-10 seems to prefer to drive into the heart of a defense and create havoc. He can finish at the rim in different ways. And he has 13 assists and just two turnovers through three games.
Freshman guard Chris Youngblood (#3) — A three-star prospect from Georgia who could develop into a difference-maker in the A-Sun, especially as he learns to use his 6-foot-4, 212-pound frame. So far, 20 of his 26 field goal attempts have been taken from behind the 3-point line (he’s made eight).
Junior guard Spencer Rodgers (#22) — He’s shown an ability to attack the paint in transition (he’s got a right-to-left crossover he’s used a few times). But he seems most comfortable on the perimeter, where he’s knocked down nine of his 18 3-point tries this year.
Three keys for Creighton
Take care of the ball: This should be a strength all year. But the Jays got a little sloppy in the second half against UNO, committing nine turnovers that led to 14 Mavs points. UNO did elevate its defensive intensity some. But mostly, Creighton’s ball handlers weren’t as judicious as they probed for good looks. Kennesaw State ranked third in the Atlantic Sun in opponent turnover rate last year, so the Owls can capitalize if CU’s off its game.
Stay disciplined: Last year’s game against Kennesaw State was Creighton’s season opener, so it made sense that the Jays appeared to be a tad rusty. In the first half, they gave up six offensive rebounds and nine free-throw attempts — and the Owls closed the margin to 39-31 at the break. Creighton wants to be a team that takes pride in the little things, especially on the defensive end. That requires a focus and a commitment level, every time down the floor.
Be ready to run: CU’s guys want to push tempo and they’ll presumably meet little resistance from KSU here. Last year, the Jays operated at warp speed, averaging 12.9 seconds per offensive possession against the Owls. Creighton’s goal is to never relent on its pace, hoping to eventually wear down its opponent. That might be a little tougher Friday since Kennesaw State doesn’t have anyone averaging more than 24 minutes per game (and 11 guys playing at least 10 minutes per night). Regardless, the Jays will try to keep the gas pedal all the way down.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 98.6%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 87-54
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Maybe Kennesaw State can drop in some 3-pointers early and hang in for a bit. The Owls were tied with UAB at the first half’s midway point Wednesday. But Creighton has too many options offensively for KSU to contain. The Jays should win comfortably, 95-60.
Meet the 2020-21 Creighton men's basketball team
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.