Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 9 Creighton vs. Kennesaw State

Stay disciplined: Last year’s game against Kennesaw State was Creighton’s season opener, so it made sense that the Jays appeared to be a tad rusty. In the first half, they gave up six offensive rebounds and nine free-throw attempts — and the Owls closed the margin to 39-31 at the break. Creighton wants to be a team that takes pride in the little things, especially on the defensive end. That requires a focus and a commitment level, every time down the floor.

Be ready to run: CU’s guys want to push tempo and they’ll presumably meet little resistance from KSU here. Last year, the Jays operated at warp speed, averaging 12.9 seconds per offensive possession against the Owls. Creighton’s goal is to never relent on its pace, hoping to eventually wear down its opponent. That might be a little tougher Friday since Kennesaw State doesn’t have anyone averaging more than 24 minutes per game (and 11 guys playing at least 10 minutes per night). Regardless, the Jays will try to keep the gas pedal all the way down.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 98.6%

KenPom: Creighton wins, 87-54