Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 9 Creighton vs. UNO basketball

Last meeting vs. CU: 1995. (Creighton won 74-71 and it leads the all-time series 40-3)

Three players to watch

Junior guard Marlon Ruffin (#23) — The 2020 Summit League sixth man of the year has picked up where he left off. He’s the only UNO player averaging double figures so far (16.3). He’s already worked his way to the free-throw line 19 times (made 18). And at 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Ruffin is a really versatile defender.

Senior forward Matt Pile (#40) — He’s one of the best rebounders in the country. He can protect the rim, too. This is why he was the Summit League’s defensive player of the year last season. On the other end of the floor, it’ll be interesting to see if CU utilizes a double team to try to keep him off balance. Pile’s made 54.2% of his shots this year, but he’s also turned the ball over 12 times.

Junior guard Zach Thornhill (#5) — The Mavs need guys to make plays on the perimeter and ignite the offense. Maybe some of that responsibility falls on Thornhill, a springy athlete who can step out and sink 3-pointers. He scored just four points in the first two games but he was productive the last time out, totaling 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting.

Three keys for Creighton