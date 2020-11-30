Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 9 Creighton vs. UNO basketball

For the first time since 1995, the city's two crosstown rivals will meet in a regular season game. It’s the Jays against the Mavs. Bragging rights are on the line, certainly. Both teams will be fired up for this one. But each squad is also still working to find its form early in the year. Signs of progress are needed.
When: 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOO
Online: Fox Sports Go
UNO info
2020-21 Record: 1-2
Coach: Derrin Hansen, 16th season
2019-20 Record: 16-16, 9-7 (Summit League)
2019-20 offense ranking (KenPom): 170th (CU: 3rd)
2019-20 defense ranking (KenPom): 286th (CU: 78th)
Season outlook: UNO lost its top scoring guards from a year ago. The Mavs do bring back five experienced rotation players who averaged at least 7.0 points per game, but they all have to adjust to more situations where they're the ones handling the ball, reading defenses and making decisions. The process is ongoing. UNO isn’t exactly easing into the season, either. The Mavs went 1-2 at the Gulf Coast Showcase. Tuesday starts a seven-game road swing.
Last meeting vs. CU: 1995. (Creighton won 74-71 and it leads the all-time series 40-3)
Three players to watch
Junior guard Marlon Ruffin (#23) — The 2020 Summit League sixth man of the year has picked up where he left off. He’s the only UNO player averaging double figures so far (16.3). He’s already worked his way to the free-throw line 19 times (made 18). And at 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Ruffin is a really versatile defender.
Senior forward Matt Pile (#40) — He’s one of the best rebounders in the country. He can protect the rim, too. This is why he was the Summit League’s defensive player of the year last season. On the other end of the floor, it’ll be interesting to see if CU utilizes a double team to try to keep him off balance. Pile’s made 54.2% of his shots this year, but he’s also turned the ball over 12 times.
Junior guard Zach Thornhill (#5) — The Mavs need guys to make plays on the perimeter and ignite the offense. Maybe some of that responsibility falls on Thornhill, a springy athlete who can step out and sink 3-pointers. He scored just four points in the first two games but he was productive the last time out, totaling 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting.
Three keys for Creighton
Rebound: CU doesn’t have to win the rebounding battle every night to be successful but it assuredly would prefer to improve on the final margin (minus-14) they recorded in Sunday’s game against North Dakota State. The NDSU guys do know how to get themselves into favorable rebounding position. But the Jays could bring more physicality to their box out technique. It’ll be worth watching to see if there’s improvement here from CU against UNO.
Defend in transition: As one would expect, opponents have really stuffed the lane against UNO. And the Mavs haven’t yet found a counter — they’ve struggled to shoot from distance (18.2%) and they’ve been sloppy with the basketball (21.3 turnovers per game). ... But it’s a different story in fastbreak situations. The Mavs rank 29th nationally in effective field goal percentage in transition (67.7%) but 229th in eFG% in the halfcourt (38.3%), according to Hoop-Math.com. So yes, quickly getting back on defense has to be a vital element of CU’s game plan.
Play with an edge, from the start: Watching the first few minutes of Sunday’s game, it wasn’t difficult to tell which team had played twice and which side was making its debut. The Jays were just a step slow early on. Was that an energy thing? A focus issue? Maybe just the first-game jitters? Regardless, they’ll need to be locked in Tuesday. Because odds are, a motivated UNO squad will be pushing the pedal to the floor from the get-go.
CU injury report: Denzel Mahoney did not suit up for Sunday's game. He's working his way back into game shape after missing practice due to COVID-19 isolation protocols.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 93.0%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 84-64
Jon Nyatawa’s take: From a tempo standpoint, this game should have the flow and rhythm that Creighton prefers. UNO likes to run. CU, too. But the Jays clearly have some kinks to work out. Sunday proved that. In the end, they should be OK Tuesday. The rivalry factor definitely adds a little spice, though. I’ll pick CU to win, 82-66.
