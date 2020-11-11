Playing at Montverde Academy has prepared Ryan Nembhard for Creighton basketball

Creighton recruit Ryan Nembhard isn’t in college yet. But there are days on the court when it feels like he is.
That’s the benefit of suiting up at Montverde Academy, the high school hoops factory in Florida with a roster full of top-end Division I talent.
Last year, Nembhard was competing in practice against the nation’s No. 1 prospect, Cade Cunningham, who’s now the preseason Big 12 freshman of the year for Oklahoma State. This season, Nembhard is battling with four-star recruit Langston Love — and dueling with two junior guards, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Justice Williams, who rank inside the top 30 of 247Sports’ 2022 rankings.
You can’t complete a workout or a practice without dealing with a long and athletic teammate who’s trying to knock you out of your comfort zone.
“Everybody competes every day because we already know there’s only five spots on the court and there’s so many good players,” Nembhard said. “You have to bring it, every day. But that’s the good part of this school. It prepares you for the next level because there’s going to be a bunch of good guys wherever you go in college.”
Nembhard already knows where he’s headed: Creighton.
The talented point guard committed to the Jays in June. He’s expected to sign a letter of intent Wednesday. Shooting guard John Christofilis is the other 2021 recruit who’s set to sign with CU this week.
More 2021 additions could be on the way, too. One of Creighton’s top remaining targets, four-star prospect TyTy Washington, plans to announce his college choice on Sunday. Mason Miller, a 6-foot-9 wing from Memphis, has CU at the top of his list as well. And there’s Hunter Sallis, the Omaha blue chipper who likely won’t decide until the spring. Sallis has Creighton in his top 12.
At this moment, though, the foundation of the Jays’ 2021 class is Nembhard — a 6-foot-1 floor general with the potential to be Creighton’s point guard of the future.
Nembhard may still have to compete with Marcus Zegarowski, who’ll have a pro-or-school decision to make after this next season. Current sophomore Shereef Mitchell will be aiming for the top lead guard spot as well for the Jays.
But one thing’s clear: Nembhard has the skill set to fit well in Creighton’s system.
Nembhard’s highlight clips are filled with table-setting passes — cross-court darts, no-looks and behind-the-back dimes. He’s got enough bounce to rise up and finish with a windmill dunk, and enough quickness to race by defenders on the break.
Rivals ranks the Toronto product No. 83 nationally. He’s No. 110 on the 247Sports composite ranking. All the recruiting services have him rated as a four-star prospect.
And yet, he’s not sure what his exact role will be in his third and final year at Montverde, where there are four top-40 2021 recruits and five top-75 2022 prospects on this year’s squad, according to the 247 composite rankings.
But that’s OK, he says. Nembhard will make the most of the experience.
“We’re all young, living together, having fun in high school,” he said of his team. “It’s great camaraderie. We’re just having fun with it.”
