Playing at Montverde Academy has prepared Ryan Nembhard for Creighton basketball

Creighton recruit Ryan Nembhard isn’t in college yet. But there are days on the court when it feels like he is.

That’s the benefit of suiting up at Montverde Academy, the high school hoops factory in Florida with a roster full of top-end Division I talent.

Last year, Nembhard was competing in practice against the nation’s No. 1 prospect, Cade Cunningham, who’s now the preseason Big 12 freshman of the year for Oklahoma State. This season, Nembhard is battling with four-star recruit Langston Love — and dueling with two junior guards, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Justice Williams, who rank inside the top 30 of 247Sports’ 2022 rankings.

You can’t complete a workout or a practice without dealing with a long and athletic teammate who’s trying to knock you out of your comfort zone.

“Everybody competes every day because we already know there’s only five spots on the court and there’s so many good players,” Nembhard said. “You have to bring it, every day. But that’s the good part of this school. It prepares you for the next level because there’s going to be a bunch of good guys wherever you go in college.”

Nembhard already knows where he’s headed: Creighton.