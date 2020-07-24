Call it virtual strength development or remote lifting — the Jays are satisfied with offseason gains

“His job is strength and conditioning but depending on the circumstances — because everybody’s situation is different — he’ll be a psychiatrist, or a chiropractor, or a nutritionist, or a scientist,” Ballock said. “The mental capacity that he’s developed over his career, it’s just unbelievable.”

Anderson's flexibility has been evident this summer.

For one week back in April, Ballock was taking photos of every meal he ate and sending them to Anderson for nutritional analysis.

Anderson helped design the rehab routines for Jacob Epperson and Marcus Zegarowski. He's aided CU's recruiting pitches during a busy offseason — the Jays have added two new scholarship freshmen, a transfer and a 2021 pledge.

"Jeremy does a great job of getting into the details," McDermott said in the spring. "How we’re going to do it, why we’re going to do it."

The players have bought in. And they're boasting about the results.

Ballock said he played last season at about 192 pounds. He weighed in at 206 last month, with hopes that he can take the court at 210 this winter.