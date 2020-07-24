Call it virtual strength development or remote lifting — the Jays are satisfied with offseason gains

It hasn’t mattered if Mitch Ballock has worked out in a garage, a basement or a local gym. Creighton’s strength and conditioning consultant was ready with a modified training routine each time.
Ballock even stuffed dumbbell weights into the trunk of his car so he could lift while on a recent vacation in Minnesota.
No problem.
You just snap a photo of your set-up and CU’s Jeremy Anderson caters to you, Ballock said.
This has been the pandemic-era routine for Ballock and the rest of the Creighton men’s basketball team as they’ve tried to make their desired offseason gains while living off-campus these past several months.
Call it virtual strength development. Remote lifting?
Here’s the thing, though: the Jays have still been encouraged with their progress, despite the less-than-ideal circumstances.
And they say much of the credit goes to Anderson, the dynamic strength coach that Creighton hired last summer.
“You find out just how special Jeremy is at what he does,” said Ballock, a rising senior guard for the Jays. “He’s done an unbelievable job of catering to our needs. The rest is, you just have to stay disciplined and stick to the plan.”
Stick to Anderson's plan? Creighton's players and coaches are good with that.
They’ve been complimenting Anderson’s work and guidance for the past 13 months.
Coach Greg McDermott said earlier this offseason that the one of the main reasons why his players stayed fresh throughout the entire season last year (remember, they won 11 of their final 13 games) was because of Anderson’s influence. Many of the Jays remarked before last season began that they felt better than ever.
"All I can say is, Jeremy’s the best," senior-to-be Damien Jefferson said. "He’s helped me a lot. A lot — mentally and physically.”
It doesn’t hurt, from a player's perspective, that Anderson’s just nine years removed from the end of his hoops career at Liberty. He's that much more relatable and credible, in the eyes of his pupils.
Anderson's approach is regimented but adaptable. He’s energetic but not overbearing.
He underwent six surgeries in college. He thought initially he'd be a physical therapist. Then he formed the foundation for his training philosophies while at Virginia, where he earned a Master’s degree while shadowing the Cavaliers’ hoops strength coach, Mike Curtis. Anderson worked for men's basketball programs at New Mexico and Vanderbilt before CU.
“His job is strength and conditioning but depending on the circumstances — because everybody’s situation is different — he’ll be a psychiatrist, or a chiropractor, or a nutritionist, or a scientist,” Ballock said. “The mental capacity that he’s developed over his career, it’s just unbelievable.”
Anderson's flexibility has been evident this summer.
For one week back in April, Ballock was taking photos of every meal he ate and sending them to Anderson for nutritional analysis.
Anderson helped design the rehab routines for Jacob Epperson and Marcus Zegarowski. He's aided CU's recruiting pitches during a busy offseason — the Jays have added two new scholarship freshmen, a transfer and a 2021 pledge.
"Jeremy does a great job of getting into the details," McDermott said in the spring. "How we’re going to do it, why we’re going to do it."
The players have bought in. And they're boasting about the results.
Ballock said he played last season at about 192 pounds. He weighed in at 206 last month, with hopes that he can take the court at 210 this winter.
Jefferson’s bulked up a bit, too. From 202 to 209. McDermott’s report last month on Antwann Jones, the Memphis transfer who becomes eligible this fall: the 6-foot-6 wing has added 15 pounds since joining the CU program, while increasing his vertical and lateral mobility.
“Everything’s individualized to them, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are, what they need to work on,” Anderson said. “You figure out what we would do in an ideal world, if they were here. Then you go back and align a program with what they have.”
The biggest challenge this summer, though?
Anderson hasn’t seen most of these guys in person since March. He knows, theoretically, where they are, how they look, how they’re moving. He’d mapped out a summer plan for each player well before the season ended.
But photos in text messages can only go so far. Same for FaceTime calls and Zoom sessions.
“I trust our guys a lot, that they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Anderson said. “But once we get back together, once we get eyes on them, then we know what work we need to do to get ready for the season.”
1984-88 Playing at Northern Iowa
2000 Wayne State
2001 Northern Iowa
2006 Iowa State
2010 First season at Creighton
2011 CBI
2012 Missouri Valley Conference tournament
2012 NCAA tournament
2013 Missouri Valley Conference tournament
2013 NCAA tournament
2013 Joined Big East Conference
2014 Final season coaching Doug McDermott
2014 NCAA tournament
2015 Losing record
2016 NIT
2017 Best start in Creighton history
2017 NCAA tournament
2017 McDermott stays at Creighton
2018 NCAA Tournament
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!