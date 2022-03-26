Previewing Creighton's Elite Eight game against South Carolina

The World-Herald's Gene Schinzel compiled everything you need to know about the Elite Eight matchup between Creighton women's basketball and South Carolina.

* * *

Backcourt: Creighton guards came up with crucial baskets in Friday's 76-68 win over third-seeded Iowa State. Lauren Jensen hit CU's last four field goals against Iowa last Sunday, then Tatum Rembao scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half against ISU. Payton Brotzki has provided a boost, too, with 13 points each of the past two games. Two of South Carolina's top scorers are guards Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke. Henderson also averages nearly four assists per game.

Frontcourt: The Bluejays need starters Emma Ronsiek and Carly Bachelor to provide more offense — both scored two points apiece against the Cylcones. Big East sixth player of the year Morgan Maly was huge, especially in the middle quarters Friday. She finished with 21 points. The Jays defensively did a good job against ISU star Ashley Joens, but they face a bigger challenge Sunday. Six-foot-five forward Aliyah Boston averages a double-double and took over during South Carolina's win Friday over North Carolina with 28 points and 22 rebounds.

Shooting: Creighton 45.6% FG/36.9 3s/73.6 FT, South Carolina 42.4% FG/30.8% 3s/67.2% FT

Creighton wins if: It's recipe for NCAA tournament success continues — and CU continues to believe it can win even against the nation's top-ranked team. The Jays need to take care of the ball — they had five turnovers over the last three quarters Friday after committing five in the first. The 3s must consistently fall, too, and the Jays need to hold their own in the paint.

South Carolina wins if: It controls the game with its defense, like it has throughout the season. The Gamecocks lead the country in rebounding margin (plus-17.8) and field-goal percentage defense (32.2%). They also are holding opponents to 50.5 points per game. And a more efficient offense won't hurt — South Carolina hasn't shot better than 36% from the field in its past four games.

Our take: South Carolina 65-58

