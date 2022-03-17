Previewing Creighton's first-round NCAA tournament game against Colorado

Creighton women's basketball will open the NCAA tournament at 12:30 p.m. on Friday as 10th-seeded Jays take on No. 7 seed Colorado. World-Herald staff writer Gene Schinzel has compiled everything you need to know about the matchup.

* * *

Creighton vs. Colorado

When: 12:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Backcourt: Ball movement and ball security are vital to Creighton's offense; the Bluejays lead the nation in assists per game (20.9) and assists-to-turnover ratio (1.63). Tatum Rembao triggers the offense, averaging 6.3 assists a game. Colorado counts on creating turnovers, causing 18.5 per game. Jaylyn Sherrod is the Buffs' main distributor with 3.7 assists per game.

Frontcourt: Creighton primarily relies on Emma Ronsiek, an All-Big East forward who averages team bests of 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. A pair of 6-foot-3 Buffs, Mya Hollingshed and Quay Miller, could be tough matchups for the Jays. Hollingshed leads the team in scoring (14.1) and rebounding (7.5) while Miller comes off the bench to average 12 points.

Shooting: Creighton 45.8 FG%/36.8 3%/72.7 FT%. Colorado 41.2 FG%/30.3 3%/68.2 FT%.

Creighton wins if: The 3-pointers are consistently falling. Creighton is third in Division I in 3s per game (10.3) as nine Jays have hit at least 14 3s this season, led by Lauren Jensen with 76 and Morgan Maly with 71. The Jays also must handle Colorado's size.

Colorado wins if: It controls the game with defense. The Buffs don't wow you on offense, but they hold opponents to 56.8 points a game. Colorado has held eight opponents to less than 50 points, doing so twice in the past four games. Opponents shoot 29.7% from behind the 3-point arc.

Our take: Creighton 64-60

