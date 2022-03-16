Previewing Creighton's first-round NCAA tournament game against San Diego State

Here comes another stage on which this year’s Bluejays (22-11, 12-7) are not supposed to thrive. Coming off a runner-up finish in the Big East tournament, Creighton is confident it can handle the March spotlight. The Jays first opponent hails from the West Coast but plays a decidedly Big East-style: defense first, second and third. First to 50? Maybe 45. Let’s dive into the matchup.

When: 6:27 p.m. Thursday

Where: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

TV: truTV

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO

Online: NCAA’s website

San Diego State

Record: 23-8, 13-4 (third in Mountain West)

NET ranking: 22nd (Creighton: 53rd)

Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 157th (CU: 124th)

Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 2nd (CU: 18th)

Trending: Since Jan. 31, San Diego State has won 11 of 14 games with its three losses decided by a combined three points. The Aztecs allowed 65 or more points once during that stretch and five times all season. Leading scorer Matt Bradley shot 32.3% during the Mountain West tournament (three games).

Last meeting vs. Creighton: The Aztecs won 83-52 Nov. 28, 2019, which marked Creighton’s worst loss in 18 years. (San Diego State leads the all-time series 2-1.)

Three players to watch

Senior guard Matt Bradley (No. 3) — The graduate transfer from Cal is the only Aztec who averages double figures (17 points per game). He shoots 41.6% from 3-point range, and he’ll pull up from anywhere in any scenario. But at 6-foot-4, he can also punish smaller guards in the post. Big assignment for Trey Alexander, who will be giving up 35 pounds to Bradley.

Senior forward Nathan Mensah (No. 31) — Mensah’s rim-protecting prowess earned him defensive player of the year honors in the Mountain West. He blocks 2.2 shots per game and changes several more. On offense, he’s taken more 2-point jump shots (95) than shots at the rim (91). CU might be content to let that trend continue — Mensah shoots 36% on those jumpers.

Senior guard Trey Pulliam (No. 4) — You’ll rarely see the Aztecs deploy a lineup without one of either Pulliam or Bradley on the floor. Pulliam is the old-school point guard who passes first and organizes the offense. He possesses a soft touch from floater range but won’t hurt you often from outside. Pulliam shoots 31.1% from 3 on two attempts per game.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Patience: The Aztec defense forces opponents to play the slowest pace in the country (19.2 seconds per possession), which means CU’s first option often won’t be available. The Jays can’t afford to force drives, passes or shots that lead to empty possessions in a game where there won’t be many. San Diego State’s long, handsy defenders (29th nationally in opposing turnover rate) will take advantage if so.

2. Defend the arch: The Aztecs rank 65th nationally and 23rd among tournament teams in 3-point percentage (35.8%), and it’s not just Bradley. The Aztecs boast four shooters — Bradley, Chad Baker-Mazara, Joshua Tomaic and Adam Seiko — who shoot 38.9% or better from deep. Good shooting teams are dangerous in single-game settings.

3. Feed Ryan Kalkbrenner: When the Jays couldn’t beat Villanova on the perimeter, they started feeding the big man, and he responded with 15 second-half points. Kalkbrenner has also scored at least 12 points in 11 straight games, and while Mensah is a great defender, he’s struggled at times against size. The 12 seven-footers whom San Diego State played this season averaged 11.5 points on 50.5% shooting. Kalkbrenner’s size might be CU’s best offensive advantage.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: San Diego State’s win probability is 63.2%

KenPom: San Diego State wins 61-58

Bart Torvik: San Diego State wins 60-57

Jimmy Watkins’ take: I hope you like defense. This game will be a grind. Lots of possessions that bleed late into the shot clock. Who executes half-court offense better? Who makes fewer defensive mistakes? I think it’s Creighton by a slim margin. Kalkbrenner is the difference. Jays win 55-50.

