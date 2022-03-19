Previewing Creighton's NCAA tournament game against Iowa

The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled everything you need to know about the NCAA tournament matchup between Creighton women's basketball and Iowa.

Backcourt: Creighton has strength in numbers – Tatum Rembao, Lauren Jensen, Payton Brotzki, Molly Mogensen and Racheal Saunders all play key minutes – but Iowa has Caitlin Clark, who threatens to post a triple-double each time she plays. She takes 20 shots per game and usually makes nine of them. Keeping her off the free throw line – where she shoots seven times per game – is more important. Iowa complementary guard Kate Martin is an X factor to watch; she’d likely be a double-digit scorer if Clark weren’t in Iowa City and she’s a strong rebounder.

Frontcourt: Creighton has both an advantage and dilemma here. First, it’s unlikely Iowa’s posts can consistently guard CU’s perimeter shooters like Morgan Maly (37% from 3) and Emma Ronsiek (35.7%). Simultaneously, the Bluejays have to find a way to slow down All-Big Ten center Monika Czinano, who averages 21 points per game and shoots 68.3% from the field. Another Iowa forward, McKenna Warnock, is a true wild card depending on whether she hits 3s.

Shooting: Creighton 46 FG%/37 3%/73.6 FT%, Iowa 50.5 FG%/35.1 3%/84.1 FT%

Creighton wins if: It hits the open shots Iowa inevitably allows, keeps its poise against 15,000 screaming fans and, let’s face it, gets an officiating crew willing to let both teams play. Clark’s going to get her points as a shooter; it’s hard to guard a 35-foot 3-point shot. But if she draws 10-15 fouls and reaches the foul line 10-15 times, CU has little chance.

Iowa wins if: Clark doesn’t let the moment overwhelm her – it hasn’t so far – and Czinano posts her usual scoring line. Iowa’s not afraid to allow 80 points if it can score 90 and it can play from behind, too; it has several times this season. But the Hawkeyes have a few baffling losses, as well, to IUPUI and Northwestern.

Score: Iowa 89-85

