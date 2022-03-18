Previewing Creighton's NCAA tournament game against Kansas

What could they possibly have left? The Bluejays are down to seven scholarship players, and Modestas Kancleris has played 34 minutes all season. Now CU’s skeleton crew must play Kansas, which has boasts m0re talent, experience and significantly more depth. This isn’t a fair fight, but that won’t stop the Jays from swinging.

When: 1:40 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dickies Arena

TV: CBS

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO

Online: NCAA’s website

Kansas

Record: 29-6, 14-4 (1st in Big 12)

NET ranking: 6th (CU: 55th)

Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 7th (CU: 125th)

Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 25th (CU: 18th)

Trending: Kansas has won six straight games since a March 1 loss at TCU during which redshirt sophomore Dejaun Harris said Jayhawks felt too comfortable. They’ve allowed 62.8 points per game and beaten opponents by 14 points per game during that streak.

Last meeting vs. CU: The Jayhawks won 73-72 at Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 8, 2020. Marcus Zegarowski missed the game-tying free throw with 1.1 seconds to play. (Kansas leads the all-time series 10-6, including 2-0 on neutral courts.)

Three KU players to watch

Senior forward David McCormack (No. 33) — McCormack ranks fourth on the team in scoring but first in usage percentage (25.8%). And as the Jays adjust to life without sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner, Bill Self will want to test senior Keyshawn Feazell down low. McCormack also ranks fourth nationally in offensive rebound rate (18.3%), and CU just allowed 11 offensive rebounds to San Diego State. McCormack could pose problems.

Senior guard Ochai Agbaji (No. 30): College basketball fans know Agbaji by know. He’s the Jayhawks’ leading scorer (19.4 ppg) and a Wooden Award finalist. The key against him is to keep a hand up at all times. According to hoop-math.com, 60% of Agbaji’s field goal attempts are jump shots. But he also shoots 74.3% when he gets to the rim. CU must close out hard on Ogbaji but stay balanced enough to keep him out of the paint.

Senior guard Remy Martin (No. 10): Christian Braun (14.6 ppg) and Jalen Wilson (10.9 ppg) are problems too, but Martin is the player Self deemed KU’s “Energizer Bunny.” Martin is averaging 12 points and 3.7 assists in 22 minutes over his last three games, and verve off the bench could make a difference against the undermanned Jays.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Sloooooooow down: Creighton’s only chance on Saturday is to limit possessions and force the Jayhawks to play half-court offense. It doesn’t have the bodies or the firepower to play their KU’s pace, which ranks 64th-fastest in the country. And the Jays were already thin before Kalkbrenner went down. The more Saturday’s game resembles Thursday’s, the better.

2. Box the heck out: The Jayhawks rebound about one third of their misses (33.2%). The last thing CU needs is to give them extra chances. The Kalkbrenner loss hurts here, too, but Ryan Hawkins lead the team with 7.8 rebounds per game. Arthur Kaluma (5.8 per game) and Alex O’Connell (5.4 per game) have been good as well. And Feazell ranks second on the team in defensive rebound rate (18%). The question here is fatigue: rebounding is an energy category. How much will CU have with a six or seven-man rotation?

3. Get hot from deep: The 3-point shot can be CU’s great equalizer. Make a bunch, you have a chance. In the Jays’ four best wins this season – Villanova, UConn (2x) and Providence – they’ve shot 38.6% from 3 and outscored opponents by 8.25 points per game behind the arch. Bad news: CU is 5-43 (11.6%) from 3 in its last two games, and Kansas holds opponents to 29.9% from 3. Good: That means the Jays are due.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Kansas’s win probability is 86.2%

KenPom: Kansas wins, 75-66

Bart Torvik: Kansas wins, 75-65

Jimmy Watkins’ take: CU might lead the country in charm and grit, but charm and grit alone won’t beat the Jayhawks. KU is too deep, too old, too talented. The Jays are running on empty. Kansas 75, Creighton 60.

