Previewing Creighton's Sweet 16 game against Iowa State

The World-Herald's Gene Schinzel compiled everything you need to know about the Sweet 16 matchup between Creighton women's basketball and Iowa State.

* * *

Backcourt: Creighton leads Division I in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio. In the first two NCAA games at Iowa City, CU had 30 assists and 29 turnovers. Two of Iowa State's best scorers are backcourt mates Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan. Donarski also is the Big 12 defensive player of the year. The Cyclones and Bluejays are second and third nationally in 3-pointers made per game, though both teams have frontcort players among their best long-range shooters.

Frontcourt: With both teams reliant on 3-point shooting, establishing a post presence will be essential. Creighton's one-two punch of sophomores Emma Ronsiek and Morgan Maly have combined to average 26.8 points and 9.1 rebounds. Six-foot-3 Morgan Kane averages 7.5 points and shoots 61% for Iowa State, but the key matchup will be how the Jays guard Ashley Joens, ISU's all-time leading scorer who has 18 double-doubles this season.

Shooting: Creighton 45.6% FG/36.7% 3s/73.3 FT; Iowa State 43.5% FG/38.9% 3s/81.0 FT

Creighton wins if: It can turn in another performance like it did Sunday in Iowa City. The Jays won't be playing Iowa State on its home court, but the Cyclones may be an even more formidable than the Hawkeyes. The Jays have good scoring depth and will need points from an unlikely source, like when Molly Mogensen had 16 against Colorado and Payton Brotzki 13 against Iowa.

Iowa State wins if: It can win the free-throw category like it has most of the season. The Cyclones shoot 81% from the line and have made 177 more free throws than their opponents. ISU is coming off a strong defensive effort against Georgia; it never trailed in a 67-44 win, the fewest points it has allowed since December.

Our take: Iowa State 77-73

