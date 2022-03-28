Previewing Nebraska vs. Creighton baseball at Charles Schwab Field

The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know about the Nebraska-Creighton baseball game Tuesday in Omaha.

* * *

Nebraska vs. Creighton

Charles Schwab Field

TV: Nebraska Public Media

Radio: 590 AM

6:30 p.m. Tuesday: RH Jaxon Jelkin (0-0, 1.29) vs. RH Dylan Tebrake (3-1, 2.87)

Scouting Nebraska (9-13): The collective slump continues for the Husker offense, to the point that it’s on pace to be the second-lowest-scoring lineup for NU in the past 46 years. The team is plating just 5.3 runs per game (tied for 225th nationally) and has been below average in key metrics like on-base percentage (.336, 252nd), slugging percentage (.362, 230th) and steals per game (1, 144th). Only the 2015 squad netted fewer runs (4.8) but still went 34-23 on the strength of a top-five defense and top-25 staff ERA. These Huskers don’t have those other areas to fall back on, sitting middle of the pack nationally in both fielding percentage and ERA. “That’s the one thing we’ve been consistent with is inconsistency,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. ... One reason for the scoring drought is clutch hitting — NU is batting .271 (52 of 192) with runners in scoring position, which is 33 points below last year’s standard. Opposition in those spots, meanwhile, is at .279 (64 of 229) and has generated more scoring chances. “It’s just the level of commitment to the team,” third baseman Max Anderson said. “I think once we get back to that approach, we’ll be able to get away from hero ball.” ... Jelkin, a freshman and Bellevue West grad, will make his first career start. He allowed one run across 2⅔ relief innings and 40 pitches against Michigan on Friday.

Scouting Creighton (11-7): An 0-4 start to the season is well in the past for the Jays, who have won 10 of their past 12 while outscoring opponents 82-43 in that span. That includes a recent sweep of Minnesota and a series win at Wichita State last weekend as part of a nonconference strength of schedule rated 238th in the country. Defense (.974 fielding percentage, 67th) has been reliable, contributing to a strong staff ERA (4.10, 51st) in the early going while the offense (6.3 runs per game, 127th) has done enough. ... Alan Roden (.364 average, .522 OBP) has been one of the toughest hitters in Division I to strike out with just two punchouts in 90 plate appearances. Nolan Sailors (.328), Andrew Meggs (.325, two homers) and Jared Wegner (.294, three homers) have also been among the steadiest Creighton hitters. ... Tebrake gets the midweek nod after going six innings and 95 pitches against Wichita State on Friday. The junior from Cold Spring, Minnesota, owns a team-high 33 strikeouts in 31⅓ innings.

Dugout chatter: These in-state rivals haven’t played each other in three years, with the canceled 2020 season and Nebraska’s Big Ten-mandated league-only campaign in 2021. ... A combined 28 players who graduated from Nebraska high schools are on the rosters, including 20 who are now Huskers. In another twist, Nebraska infielder Jack Steil and Creighton’s Tebrake could face each other after previously attending Rocori High School together in Cold Spring, Minnesota. ... These midweek matchups have traditionally been loaded with pitching changes as each side aims to avoid taxing its best arms between weekend series. More of the same is likely now — NU and CU are each coming off matchups in which they used eight relievers. The Jays also host South Dakota State on Wednesday.​

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.