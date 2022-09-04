 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Quick goal helps Creighton women's soccer stay unbeaten

The Creighton women's soccer team scored 41 seconds into Sunday's match, then stayed in control the rest of the way for a 2-0 win over Tulsa at Morrison Stadium.

Juelle Love headed home CU's goal on the opening sequence. It was the quickest goal in program history since 2002.

Hannah Luke added a second goal when she scored on a left-footed shot from 20 yards out with 25:40 left in the first half.

The Bluejays allowed Tulsa, which entered 3-1-1, few scoring opportunities as CU finished with a 19-4 shot advantage. Keelan Terrell made three saves for her third shutout this season.

Creighton concludes a five-game homestand, hosting Colorado College at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Tulsa (3-2-1) ................. 0  0—0

At Creighton (3-0-3) ...... 2  0—2

Goals: CU, Love, Luke

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

