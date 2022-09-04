Quick goal helps Creighton women's soccer stay unbeaten

The Creighton women's soccer team scored 41 seconds into Sunday's match, then stayed in control the rest of the way for a 2-0 win over Tulsa at Morrison Stadium.

Juelle Love headed home CU's goal on the opening sequence. It was the quickest goal in program history since 2002.

Hannah Luke added a second goal when she scored on a left-footed shot from 20 yards out with 25:40 left in the first half.

The Bluejays allowed Tulsa, which entered 3-1-1, few scoring opportunities as CU finished with a 19-4 shot advantage. Keelan Terrell made three saves for her third shutout this season.

Creighton concludes a five-game homestand, hosting Colorado College at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Tulsa (3-2-1) ................. 0 0—0

At Creighton (3-0-3) ...... 2 0—2

Goals: CU, Love, Luke