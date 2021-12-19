Quick start helps Creighton women's basketball to Big East win over Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A quick start propelled the Creighton women to a 71-56 Big East win over Providence on Sunday afternoon.

CU bolted to a 15-3 lead and was up 28-11 after 10 minutes. The Bluejays shot 70.6% (12 of 17) from the field in the opening quarter. Providence never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

Lauren Jensen led Creighton with 19 points, while Carly Bachelor added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Morgan Maly and Rachael Saunders came off the bench to finish in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Creighton improves to 3-0 in league play. The Bluejays will play a nonconference game Tuesday at Arkansas.