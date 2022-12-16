Rachael Saunders’ small, smart plays key as Creighton enters tough schedule stretch

Rachael Saunders has been told she could be a coach. In fact, she’s been told to be a coach.

The Creighton guard breaks down the game and the No. 16 Bluejays with a coach’s analytical eye. And her gameday demeanor – dialed in, efficient, intense – certainly matches that of a coach.

“She’s our most hyperly-wired player,” said CU coach Jim Flanery, no stranger to showing fire.

And for roughly three weeks this season, Saunders got to be a coach, in a sense, as she healed from a hairline fracture in her femur. Creighton won all but one game in her absence, but she provided guidance from the bench and in practice.

“When we had tight moments,” CU forward Morgan Maly said, Rachael’s always that steady voice.”

It’s better to have Saunders back on the court, Maly said. Right in time the toughest three-game stretch in CU’s regular season.

Undefeated and No. 21 Arkansas visits Sokol Arena on Saturday. No. 2 Stanford awaits in Palo Alto, Calif., Tuesday night. Then, Dec. 28, Creighton loads its slingshot to host No. 9 Connecticut.

Saunders, who had 11 points and four assists in her first game back against Drake, took a long view in assessing what these two weeks mean to the program.

“This is going to be a point of emphasis for us in our growth, in seeing how we can handle these challenges on back-to-back (games),” Saunders said. “And we’ll find out a lot about ourselves, and how much adversity we can handle.”

The fifth-year senior has endured her share of it. She tore her first ACL in 2017, while she still played at Iowa City West High School. Just six games into her first year as a full-time starter at Creighton, Saunders suffered another knee injury that sidelined her for the rest of the 2020-2021season. She came off the bench last year, but she earned a starting role heading into her final season.

Only to get a knee to her femur. Ouch.

“It’s just another bump in the road,” Saunders said. “I’ve had some before. I’m used to it. I was actually happy when they told me it was a ‘weeks’ timeline instead of ‘months.’”

For almost a month, Saunders would alternate between rest – so the fracture healed – and work to keep up her conditioning. She gets a lot treatment to take care of wear-and-tear suffered over many years of basketball.

Her return for the Drake game was timely; CU needed every play she made to hold off the Bulldogs 75-71. And the small, not-in-the-box-score plays she makes on both sides of the ball will become especially important in the next three games.

Arkansas, which lost to Creighton last season, is quicker and longer than all of CU’s previous foes. Stanford and Connecticut are both of those things – plus taller.

“So if we’re just counting on going and getting shots after two or three passes,” Flanery said, “we’re probably not going to be too successful.”

Creighton needs to pass and screen better to create open looks, Flanery said. That’s where Saunders shines. She’s willing to set screen after screen, and the ball doesn’t sit in her hands very long. In a motion offense, those instincts are crucial – it’s what had made CU’s offense go over the years.

And while the Jays have shotmakers like Maly, Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek, Arkansas, allowing just 57.6 points per game this season, won’t let that trio roam free.

“There’s a comfort in knowing if I’m Emma or Morgan, and I need a screen,” Flanery said, “I’m going to get it from Rachael.”

Flanery said Saunders is a good cutter, a rebounder on the offensive end – CU has struggled with second-chance points – and able to score eight points in quiet ways that don’t require a ton of fuss to create.

“She’s a low-mistake player,” Flanery said.

The kind that make coaches. Saunders has warmed to the idea. Typically, former players begin as graduate assistants or in some basketball administration role.

“We’ll see what happens,” Saunders said with a smile. “I’m not opposed to it all. Maybe end up back here, maybe somewhere else.”

No. 21 Arkansas at No. 16 Creighton

Where/When: Sokol Arena, 1 p.m.

TV | Radio: FloSports | 1180 AM

Arkansas (12-0)

F –Emma Barnum 6-2 Sr. 14.9

F – Jersey Wolfenbarger 6-5 So. 5.6

G – Saylor Poffenbarger 6-2 Fr. 8.7

G – Chrissy Carr 6-1 Sr. 13.0

G – Samara Spencer 5-7 So. 15.8

Creighton (8-1, 2-1)

F –Emma Ronsiek 6-1 Jr. 12.1

F – Morgan Maly 6-1 Jr. 17.0

G – Molly Mogensen 5-7 Jr. 10.4

G – Rachael Saunders 5-9 Sr. 7.0

G – Lauren Jensen 5-10 Jr. 17.2

Photos: Creighton women's basketball hosts Drake