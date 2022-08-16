 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
alert topical
BASKETBALL

Rati Andronikashvili leaves Creighton to pursue professional opportunities

  • 0

Guard Rati Andronikashvili has left the team to pursue professional opportunities in Europe, Creighton men's basketball announced Tuesday.

With the fall semester beginning Wednesday, Andronikashvili has told the staff that he won’t be returning after just one season with the Bluejays. He’s spent the past several weeks in his home country of Georgia. The 6-foot-4 suited up for Georgia earlier this summer in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Andronikashvili averaged 1.8 points and 1.1 assists through 33 games as a redshirt freshman, playing his first full campaign after missing the 2020-21 season with an injury. Averaging 13.7 minutes a season ago, Andronikashvili’s playing time was likely subject to diminish with Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander, Baylor Scheierman and Shereef Mitchell all in the fold as ball handlers.

“We appreciate Rati’s contributions to our program and wish him the best of luck as he pursues his professional career,“ coach Greg McDermott said in a release.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"She's a legend," says Rafael Nadal on Serena Williams ahead of her retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert