Read the NCAA's complete report on Creighton's rules violations

On Tuesday the NCAA announced it has handed down several penalties for a rules violation committed by former Creighton assistant Preston Murphy.

The punishment includes scholarship reductions, recruiting restrictions and two years probation, among other penalties.

The case was detailed in a 36-page report also released Tuesday. You can read that report in its entirety below, just click on the image to access the full pdf.

And click here for more coverage of the penalties, or keep it tuned to Omaha.com/jays.