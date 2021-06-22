 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Read the NCAA's complete report on Creighton's rules violations
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Read the NCAA's complete report on Creighton's rules violations

  • Updated
  • 0

On Tuesday the NCAA announced it has handed down several penalties for a rules violation committed by former Creighton assistant Preston Murphy.

The punishment includes scholarship reductions, recruiting restrictions and two years probation, among other penalties.

The case was detailed in a 36-page report also released Tuesday. You can read that report in its entirety below, just click on the image to access the full pdf.

And click here for more coverage of the penalties, or keep it tuned to Omaha.com/jays.

Download PDF Read the NCAA's report on Creighton's rules violations
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will the Houston Texans have the worst record in the NFL?

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert