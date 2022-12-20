Rebounding deficit sinks Creighton women's basketball at No. 2 Stanford

Stanford trees, with just enough Stanford 3s.

The Creighton women’s basketball team kept things competitive but still had a rugged Tuesday night in a 72-59 loss to the No. 2 Cardinal.

The 21st-ranked Bluejays, willing to pursue their toughest non-conference schedule ever, got a lesson in length from Stanford, whose tall, agile defenders denied CU many of its favorite shots near the rim and frequently rebounded the long jumpers Creighton missed. Stanford won 50-25 on the boards.

The opening 10 minutes greatly resembled the Jays’ 80-50 Elite Eight loss to South Carolina last season. Indeed, the only true competition for the Gamecocks in 2022-2023 appears to be the Cardinal.

After one quarter, Stanford led 27-10 in points and 15-2 on the boards. At half, the margin was 44-30 and 26-8. With 10 first-half rebounds, 6-foot-4 Cardinal All-American post Cameron Brink – who turned down a Nebraska volleyball scholarship - outrebounded CU by herself.

In Maples Pavilion, Stanford (12-1) started quickly, with freshman point guard Talana Lepolo – who’d hit four career 3-pointers before Tuesday – nailing three from long distance just five minutes in the game. It helped give the Cardinal a 15-7 lead by the first media timeout. After Creighton (8-3) got a 3 from forward Emma Ronsiek to the Cardinal’s lead to 17-10, Stanford ended the quarter on a 10-0 run.

Creighton got within 12 three times in the second quarter. Each time, Stanford answered. To start the second half, Lepolo made yet another 3 – doubling her season total – for a 47-30 lead. The Bluejays never seriously threatened after that, although a 8-0 fourth quarter run pulled them within 68-57 at the 2:51 mark.

Lauren Jensen led the Jays with 18 points. Ronsiek added 11. Morgan Maly – who had back-to-back 24-point games – finished 3 of 14 shooting and scored just nine. With 14 points and 16 rebounds, Brink posted her third double-double in a row. Lepolo had 17 and Haley Jones had 16.

CU is off until Dec. 28, when it resumes Big East play by hosting Connecticut.

