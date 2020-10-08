 Skip to main content
Recruiting: 2021 Creighton target Tucker DeVries announcing college choice Monday
BASKETBALL

Recruiting: 2021 Creighton target Tucker DeVries announcing college choice Monday

Huddle

Creighton target Tucker DeVries is set to announce his commitment on Monday. He's choosing between CU, Oregon, Iowa State and Drake.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Tucker DeVries, one of the Jays’ longtime recruiting targets, is ready to make a decision. The high school senior will announce at 7 p.m. on Monday.

The Des Moines Register first reported the news of DeVries’ commitment date.

DeVries is the son of former Creighton assistant Darian DeVries, who spent 20 years on staff with the Jays before taking the head coaching job at Drake in 2018. Tucker, a 6-foot-7 wing, started his high school career at Elkhorn South but now attends Waukee High School just outside Des Moines.

Tucker grew up around the CU program — he attended practices and games, and participated in open gym sessions. So he’s been on Creighton’s radar for some time. He earned a scholarship offer from the Jays’ staff 11 months ago.

DeVries is also considering Drake, Oregon and Iowa State. He tweeted last week that the Ducks offered him a scholarship.

DeVries is listed as the No. 103 overall prospect on the 247Sports composite ranking. He's a four-star prospect, according to 247 and Rivals.

Creighton has two known members of its 2021 recruiting class: point guard Ryan Nembhard and shooting guard John Christofilis.

