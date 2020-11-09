Recruiting: 2021 Creighton target TyTy Washington reportedly set to announce Sunday

The decision date is nearing for consensus top-100 prospect TyTy Washington, a 2021 recruit who's long considered Creighton as an option for college ball.

Washington will announce his college choice Sunday, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound combo guard has CU, Illinois and San Diego State high on his list.

Washington has been on the rise lately. He was just named to the Pangos All-American Festival all-tournament team this past weekend, standing out at an event filled with four- and five-star prospects. He's averaging 27 points per game in the early stages of the season for Arizona Compass Prep School.

The recruiting services characterize Washington as a four-star recruit. He's No. 67 on the 247Sports composite rankings. Rivals ranks him No. 86 overall and ESPN has him No. 83.

Washington released his top 10 in July and Creighton made the cut then. But since that time, the Illini have entered the mix. Washington reportedly was on Illinois' campus recently and saw CU's campus as well last month.

The addition of a player like Washington to Creighton's 2021 class would obviously be an important recruiting win for CU.