Recruiting: 2021 guard Blake Wesley includes Creighton in top 12 list

Blake Wesley, a four-star shooting guard from Indiana, announced Thursday that he’s narrowed his focus to 12 schools. And Creighton made the cut.
Wesley shared his updated list on social media Thursday. He’s considering 12 schools: Creighton, Grand Canyon, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, Texas and Xavier.
Top12🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/brXok26n2n— Blakewesley3 (@blakewesley0) August 27, 2020
Wesley is a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard who’s ranked No. 108 nationally on the 247Sports composite. Rivals rates him just inside its top 100, at No. 95 overall.
Back in July, Wesley announced that he’d received a scholarship offer from Creighton.
One of the Jays’ other top 2021 targets, Hunter Sallis, announced earlier this week that he's included CU in his list of 12 finalists.
Another 2021 Creighton recruit, wing Tamar Bates, is scheduled to announce his college choice on Friday. The Kansas City product is picking between seven programs: Alabama, Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon and Texas.
Point guard Ryan Nembhard is the one known member of CU's 2021 recruiting class.
