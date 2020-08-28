Recruiting: 2021 guard Blake Wesley includes Creighton in top 12 list

Blake Wesley, a four-star shooting guard from Indiana, announced Thursday that he’s narrowed his focus to 12 schools. And Creighton made the cut.

Wesley shared his updated list on social media Thursday. He’s considering 12 schools: Creighton, Grand Canyon, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, Texas and Xavier.

Wesley is a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard who’s ranked No. 108 nationally on the 247Sports composite. Rivals rates him just inside its top 100, at No. 95 overall.

Back in July, Wesley announced that he’d received a scholarship offer from Creighton.

One of the Jays’ other top 2021 targets, Hunter Sallis, announced earlier this week that he's included CU in his list of 12 finalists.